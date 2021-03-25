BOCA RATON, Fla., March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Health Advocates Network today announced it has been named as a Best Staffing Firm to Work For winner for 2021. The Best Staffing Firm to Work For awards are given annually by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA), the global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions, and recognize employers for their top performance in engaging their employees and creating a workplace conducive to talent development, enjoyment, collaboration and productivity.
The winners, announced this month during the annual Executive Forum North America, represent companies who scored in the top quartile in each of the Best Staffing Firm award categories. The Best Staffing Firms to Work For 2021 awards are sponsored by Sense.
The results of this achievement are a continuation of the success the company's management team has enjoyed in the healthcare staffing industry. After initially focusing on consolidating the highly fragmented non-clinical healthcare staffing space, Health Advocates Network recently expanded its service offerings to include clinical staffing services. The company continues to grow its highly talented and experienced team of staffing professionals as it scales up its national platform.
"When we started Health Advocates Network in January 2020, we understood the significant impact every hiring decision and personal employee experience would have in shaping our organization's culture," said Andy Goldwyn, Chief Administrative Officer of Health Advocates Network. "This recognition is a testament to the talented, committed and diverse individuals in our organization who make our company a great staffing firm to work for."
"Congratulations to all of the Best Staffing Firm winners on this year's recognition," said Barry Asin, SIA President. "From communication and community to new ways of engaging their workforces, these organizations stand out in an especially turbulent year for their ability to keep staff and workers motivated, productive and feeling valued, and for their leadership in putting people first."
Close to 250 firms sought participation in the program this year, which was conducted by SIA in conjunction with Quantum Workplace, an Omaha, NE-based company. Internal employees at each firm were asked to complete an online survey that measured key engagement categories, focusing on items including teamwork, trust in senior leaders, feeling valued, manager effectiveness, compensation and benefits. In order to gather statistically sound results, participating companies must have reached a minimum level of participation. Companies were ranked in each category according to their overall score. Winners were chosen based entirely on the survey results.
About Health Advocates Network
Founded in January 2020, a provider of quality staffing solutions to healthcare systems nationwide, Health Advocates Network is led by experienced and respected health care staffing executives driven to propel the organization in becoming one of the most successful staffing companies servicing healthcare clients. The company is built on a foundation of excellence, guided by its core values of quality and career advocacy. Health Advocates Network is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. For more information, hanstaff.com.
About Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA)
Founded in 1989, Staffing Industry Analysts is the global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions. Our priority research covers all categories of employed and non-employed work including temporary staffing, independent contracting, and other types of contingent labor. SIA's independent and objective analysis provides insights into the services and suppliers operating in the workforce solutions ecosystem, including staffing firms, managed service providers, recruitment process outsourcers, payrolling/compliance firms, and talent acquisition technology specialists such as vendor management systems, online staffing platforms, crowdsourcing, and online work services. We also provide training and accreditation with our unique Certified Contingent Workforce Professional (CCWP) program.
Known for our award-winning content, data, support tools, publications, executive conferences, and events, we help both suppliers and buyers of workforce solutions make better-informed decisions that improve business results and minimize risk. As a division of the internal business media company, Crain Communications Inc., SIA is headquartered in Mountain View, CA, with offices in London, England. For more information, visit http://www.staffingindustry.com.
