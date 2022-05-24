Health Affairs launches a new product: Health Affairs Insider. This membership opportunity will provide exclusive access to Health Affairs content beyond the flagship journal.
WASHINGTON, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Health Affairs is launching a new product: Health Affairs Insider. This membership opportunity will provide exclusive access to Health Affairs content beyond the flagship journal.
As followers know, the Health Affairs brand has grown, especially during the past decade, and now includes daily commentary and analysis published in Health Affairs Forefront, regularly released health policy briefs, podcasts, and events.
A Health Affairs Insider membership will include exclusive access to certain articles, events, podcasts, newsletters, announcements, and data. Members will be part of an "insider" network—a community of peers. A Health Affairs Insider membership is separate from a subscription to the Health Affairs journal.
"Health Affairs Insider will give us the freedom and flexibility to continue to add new content and products for our most dedicated users and readers," said Alan Weil, Health Affairs' editor-in-chief. "As a non-profit, subscriptions are a key part of our overall revenue. The support of professionals like you will enable Health Affairs to continue providing the kinds of in-depth, influential content that drives policy insight."
ABOUT HEALTH AFFAIRS:
Health Affairs is the leading peer-reviewed journal at the intersection of health, health care, and policy. Published monthly by Project HOPE, the journal is available in print and online. Late-breaking content is also found through healthaffairs.org, Health Affairs Today, and Health Affairs Sunday Update.
Project HOPE is a global health and humanitarian relief organization that places power in the hands of local health care workers to save lives across the globe. Project HOPE has published Health Affairs since 1981.
Health Affairs podcasts go beyond the journal's pages to bring you insightful discussions on the latest news and research affecting health policy. On our flagship podcast, A Health Podyssey, Editor-In-Chief Alan Weil interviews the leading researchers and influencers shaping the field's big ideas. Join Health Affairs editors on Health Affairs This Week as they discuss the week's most pressing health policy news. All in 15 minutes or less.
Media Contact
Sue Ducat, Health Affairs, 1 202-601-0253, sducat@projecthope.org
SOURCE Health Affairs