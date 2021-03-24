HOUSTON, Mar. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Award-winning author and motivational speaker Jerome D. Love and Tuvi Brilliant Blends announce The Good Life Virtual Summit to take place April 16-18, 2021. The three-day event will include presentations, workshops, panel discussions, and demonstrations concerning Diet & Nutrition, Physical Fitness, Health & Wellness, Mental Health and more. Free and open to the public, The Good Life Summit brings together some of the world's most renowned experts and fitness enthusiasts to offer tips and advice on how to live a good life through physical and mental wellness.
The event is flanked with 30 respected Health & Wellness experts who will address critical public health issues and share their knowledge on how to live healthier lives. Some of the summit's featured guests include:
- Practicing Physician, International Speaker, Leader & Advocate in the field of Functional Medicine and 13-Time New York Times Bestselling Author seen on The Dr. Oz Show, The View and Good Morning America, Dr. Mark Hyman
- Doctor of Pharmacy, Wellness Practitioner and Health Blogger seen on The Doctors and Access Hollywood, Dr. Mona Vand
- Physician, Speaker and New York Times Bestselling Author seen on The Colbert Report and The Dr. Oz Show, Dr. Michael Greger
- Wellness Leader and Speaker, Entrepreneur and Lifestyle Blogger seen in Forbes and on Good Morning America, Emily Vavra
- Former Competitive Cheerleader, Miss Teen 2011, Entertainer and Fitness Enthusiast, Jilly Anais
- Fitness Competitor and Instructor, Entrepreneur and Winner on Season 3 of OWN's Ready To Love, Khalfani Quartey
Founder of Tuvi Brilliant Blends, Jerome Love has a knack for tapping into the needs of the community. In 2007, Love created one of the nation's largest annual business expos, Texas Black Expo, which produces more opportunities for African American businesses to be showcased and for entrepreneurs to gain knowledge about business development and sustainability. In response to the financial devastation caused by COVID-19, Love's We All Eat program became responsible for not only feeding more than 350,000 people and counting in the Fort Bend, Houston area, but also for helping to sustain small, local restaurants. Witnessing the toll that the pandemic has taken on physical and mental health, Love found yet another opportunity to serve people with The Good Life Summit, which will provide free access to top Health & Wellness experts, demonstrations, and information essential to living a 'good life'.
"Everyone deserves the opportunity to maximize their minds, bodies, spirits and overall health. Many people simply don't have access to the information needed to live what I call the 'good life'. This free summit was created with that in mind, giving everyone who is interested access to some of the world's most knowledgeable experts in the field of Health & Wellness," says Love.
Tuvi Brilliant Blends is an all-natural beverage blend company, with delicious, nutrient-dense and rejuvenating flavors. Our mission is to help people live a good life with a focus on health, fitness and nutrition.
