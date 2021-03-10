NEW YORK, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
BizVibe has expanded the number of companies which can now be discovered and tracked for their health and personal care stores industry group.
Discover 20,000+ health and personal care company profiles on BizVibe. Get started for free
Companies listed under the NAICS category for health and personal care stores are defined as being primarily engaged in retailing health and personal care products and include pharmacies, optical good stores, health supplement stores, etc. BizVibe's detailed company profile insights help users to discover, track, evaluate, and connect with health and personal care stores from all over the world.
More Details: https://trade.bizvibe.com/Health-and-Personal-Care-Stores/
BizVibe's Health and Personal Care Stores Industry Group Contains the Following:
- Detailed company profiles, spanning across 150+ countries
- 30+ related product and service categories
- Company news tracking
What's in a Company Profile?
- Organizational insights such as key competitors, operating categories, products, and service offerings
- Employee details such as key company personnel, stakeholders, and decision makers.
- Company performance and risk monitoring
- Latest company news with the option to sign up for weekly or monthly alerts
Quickly find the right companies best suited for your business. Get started for free
Top Countries
BizVibe's platform contains 20,000+ health and personal care company profiles which span across 150+ countries:
- 6,500+ companies in UK
- 6,500+ companies in USA
- 1,000+ companies in Canada
- 500+ companies in India
- 300+ companies in Australia
Products and Services
BizVibe categorizes all health and personal care stores into 30+ product and service categories including:
- Prescription services
- Contraceptives
- Mascara
- Perfume
- Moisturizers
View all related product and service categories
News Tracking
BizVibe allows users to create custom dashboards to manage and track companies within health and personal care categories. Track the latest news of all your followed companies including:
- Financial News
- M&A Partnerships
- Product/Service Launches
- Management Moves
- Compliance and Legal News
Retail Trade Industry Companies
The health and personal care stores industry group is a part of BizVibe's retail trade industry. There are 27 retail trade industry groups in total. Discover retail trade companies for related industry groups:
- Clothing Stores
- Jewelry, Luggage, and Leather Goods Stores
- Grocery stores
- Sporting Goods, Hobby, and Musical Instrument Stores
- Automobile Dealers
View all retail trade categories
BizVibe for Buyers and Sellers
BizVibe is the modern B2B platform dedicated to connecting global buyers and sellers. Powered by the latest best-in-class solutions, BizVibe provides outstanding product features for both category managers and sales professionals.
For buyers, BizVibe helps companies quickly discover and shortlist suppliers, compare companies, create customized alerts for supplier news, and send RFI/RFPs from pre-built templates. For sales teams, Bizvibe allows users to efficiently build prospects lists, track and evaluate companies, and integrate their CRM.
This all-in-one platform was designed to equip users with all necessary tools needed to complete the entire buying/sales cycle in a single workspace.
About BizVibe
BizVibe has been conceptualized and built by a team based out of Toronto, Bangalore, and London. We are a branch of Infiniti Research and have dedicated units in all three locations. BizVibe helps buyers find the most relevant suppliers from around the world and help sellers target prospects who need their products and/or services. For more information, please visit www.bizvibe.com and start for free today.
Contact:
BizVibe
Jesse Maida
Email: jesse@bizvibe.com
+1 855-897-5880
Website: https://www.bizvibe.com/
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/health-and-personal-care-industry--bizvibe-adds-new-health-and-personal-care-companies-which-can-be-discovered-and-tracked-301244213.html
SOURCE BizVibe