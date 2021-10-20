NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Health And Wellness Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
The potential growth difference for the health and wellness market between 2021 and 2025 is USD 1.39 trillion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.
Key Market Dynamics:
- Market Driver
- Market Challenges
The increasing emphasis on the promotion of health and wellness activities and programs and increasing incidences of chronic diseases, stress, and other adverse health conditions are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as frequent product recalls will challenge market growth.
The health and wellness market report is segmented by Product (Beauty and personal care products, health and wellness food, Wellness tourism, Fitness equipment, and Preventive and personalized health) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America). APAC will be the leading region with 34% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China is the key market for health and wellness in APAC.
Some Companies Mentioned
- Bayer AG
- Beiersdorf AG
- Core Health and Fitness LLC
- Danone SA
- General Mills Inc.
Health And Wellness Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of over 6.29%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 1.39 tn
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
6.16
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America
Performing market contribution
APAC at 34%
Key consumer countries
US, UK, Germany, China, and France
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Bayer AG, Beiersdorf AG, Core Health and Fitness LLC, Danone SA, General Mills Inc., Johnson Health Tech Inc., Nestle SA, PepsiCo Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., and The Procter and Gamble Co.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Market Landscape
- Market Sizing
- Five Forces Analysis
- Market Segmentation by End-user
- Customer landscape
- Geographic Landscape
- Vendor Landscape
- Vendor Analysis
- Appendix
