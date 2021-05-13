CHICO, Calif., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, MetPro, an evaluation-based health coaching program, announced their newest product MetPro Basic, an iPhone app that allows individuals to utilize the same science and tailored strategy that their concierge coaches use. MetPro uses an advanced methodology called Metabolic Profiling to teach people how to hack their metabolism to manage their weight and achieve their performance goals. This scientific approach has historically been available only through their concierge coaching service.
"We're thrilled to announce that we can offer iPhone users the world's first algorithm-based nutrition and coaching service," stated Dennis Leis, CEO and co-founder of MetPro. "With the iPhone app, now tens of thousands of users can begin a transformation that so many of our clients have experienced."
The same metabolic science that has impacted the performance of professional athletes, celebrities, and corporate executives is now available in MetPro Basic. The following features include:
- Users receive personalized bite-for-bite meal plans and fitness strategies, educational resources, and access to industry-leading fitness and nutrition coaches, and registered dietitians.
- The MetPro algorithm measures metabolic progress and makes real-time adjustments to a user's meal plan while providing clear, individualized feedback about their metabolism.
- Users have access to thousands of pre-built workouts they can do from anywhere.
To celebrate the launch of MetPro Basic during the month of May, MetPro is offering a 14-day free trial. There's no obligation for the monthly service and users can cancel at any time. To get started with MetPro for the iPhone, visit https://metpro.co/basic
About MetPro: MetPro brings to light a new way of thinking about health and fitness. Metabolic Profiling (MetPro) is the advanced methodology that analyzes a person's specific response to diet and activity, making dynamic adjustments based on their personal metabolism and goals. MetPro's proprietary science, technology, and coaching techniques have transformed thousands of lives, from Olympic athletes and NFL MVPs to celebrities, and the most influential business leaders in the world. Their clients have consistently achieved exceptional results regardless of their demanding schedules, significant injuries, and stubborn or difficult metabolisms.
