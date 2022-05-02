In recognition of Mental Health Month, Health-E Commerce educates consumers about using flexible spending account (FSA) or health savings account (HSA) funds to care for mental health needs amid rising rates of depression, anxiety, and burnout
NEW YORK, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- People of all ages are reporting alarming rates of mental health problems, with roughly 50 million Americans saying they have experienced a mental illness in the past year. In recognition of Mental Health Month, Health-E Commerce is offering education and tips to help consumers understand how to use flexible spending account (FSA) and health savings account (HSA) funds to support and improve mental wellbeing.
Health-E Commerce, parent brand to FSAstore.com and HSAstore.com, is the first and leading online marketplace that exclusively sells FSA- and HSA-eligible products. Health-E Commerce is also a leader in education about FSA and HSA eligibility, rules, advocacy, and how to manage consumer health and health spending.
"The connection between mental and physical health, as well as our ability to maintain healthy relationships and be productive at work and home has been made clear by the pandemic," said Preston Farrington, CEO of Health-E Commerce. "Over 70 million Americans are enrolled in FSAs and HSAs, but many don't realize how these tax-free dollars can be used to support and improve mental health. Through education and awareness, we're hoping to change that dynamic."
Health-E Commerce offers the following four ways FSA and HSA funds can be used to support activities that improve mental health and wellbeing.
- Everyday pain relief. Studies show that even a small amount of physical activity can alleviate depression and anxiety and improve cognitive function. But movement often comes with muscle pain. Use FSA or HSA funds to power through everyday aches and pains with eligible products like hot and cold therapy treatments, braces and sleeves, and even items that reduce deep muscle pain, such as the Aura Revive Heated Deep Muscle Pain Relief Device.
- Drug-free stress relief. A new study from the American Psychological Association found that stress is increasing, due in part to the pandemic and financial difficulties many families are currently experiencing. An FSA or HSA can be used to purchase drug-free calming products such as the CalmiGo Smart Calming Companion, which relieves stress by helping users regulate breathing patterns and engage their senses to stop feelings of anxiety.
- Over-the-counter sleep aids. Stress and sleep often go hand in hand, and more Americans say they are getting less sleep these days. An FSA or HSA can be used to purchase over-the-counter sleep aids, night-time pain relievers,sleep masks, and even sleep therapy and sleep deprivation treatment that provide a more personalized approach to identifying and treating insomnia and other sleep disorders.
- Counseling and therapy services. The stigma related to mental health disorders is very real and it can cause individuals to avoid seeking care from mental health specialists, like counselors or therapists. Fortunately, recent surveys show that one-quarter of Americans have resolved to improve their mental health in 2022, and because in-person and virtual therapy and counseling are eligible services with an FSA or HSA, this goal can become a reality for people who are enrolled in these accounts.
To learn more about FSA and HSA eligibility to support mental health and wellbeing, check out the Eligibility List at FSAstore.com and HSAstore.com, or visit the FSA Learning Center or HSA Learning Center for related articles.
