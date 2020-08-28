ATLANTA, Aug. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Holistic practitioner and certified nutritionist, Dr. Joseph "Dr. Joe" Williams, recently graduated 427 students who collectively lost 8,402 pounds as a participant in his virtual 40 Day Turn Up challenge!!! This groundbreaking 40 Day Turn Up is a FREE 40-day mind, body, and soul program built through social media to help people be the best versions of themselves. He believes the "best cure for any disease is it's prevention." Dr. Joe's next pre-orientation session begins Saturday, September 5, 2020. Feel free to visit www.40DayTurnUp.com for more information.
According to the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), fear and anxiety has caused stress levels to rise when dealing with heavy issues like COVID-19 and civil unrest. A participant of the program, Pastor Kent Jelks, recounts his 40-day transformation as "life changing" after recently testing positive for COVID-19.
"I felt like a walking disease and my doctor said that had I not lost the 40 pounds, we would not have the same conversation," says Jelks.
His recently released book entitled, "The Journey: Principles of Total Life Transformation" helps people that are trying to achieve transformative action. "The Journey" is a FREE transformation process that addresses issues of the mind, body, and spirit in order to enhance a healthier daily life. "I had unhealthy relationships with food. I was addicted to food, and didn't realize it," says Dr. Williams. However, Dr. Joe is intentional about setting the proper parameters on what it requires to make a true lifestyle change: a change in the mind, body, and spirit. When he learned how to "emotionally detoxify" as well as "spiritually recalibrate," it resulted in his weight loss.
CLICK for FREE "Journey" Ebook: https://www.22s.com/app/m/121319