BETHESDA, Md., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Health Literacy Innovations (HLI), a health literacy company that creates tools to reduce medical mistakes and confusion due to low health literacy and the Cancer Patient Education Network (CPEN), a non-profit professional organization that shares best practices in all aspects of cancer patient education, today announces a renewed strategic alliance.
HLI, creator of the Health Literacy Advisor (HLA), the nation's only interactive health literacy tool, will support CPEN members by offering webinars to share best industry health literacy practices, assist them on new and emerging trends in health literacy, and provide discount pricing of the HLA to all CPEN members.
"The partnership with CPEN, especially given the pandemic when patient information and access has become even more critical, furthers our goals to develop and advance health literacy practices to improve access, education, and delivery of quality health care to cancer patients," says HLA Chief Content Expert and Multilingual Director Aracely Rosales. "We are excited to forge ahead with our vision with CPEN members both in the U.S. and Canada to make all health information easy-to-read and understandable," Rosales concludes.
"Studies clearly show effective patient education leads to better clinical outcomes, improved quality of life, fewer hospitalizations, and lower costs. As cancer patient educators, our goal is to create materials and delivery systems that are usable and valuable for all patients and caregivers. We look forward to working with HLI and to offer our members discounted access to the HLA, an innovative health literacy software tool," says Laura Carr, CPEN Chair-Elect, Patient Education Program Manager, Seattle Cancer Care Alliance.
About Health Literacy
The U.S health care system maintains one of the most sophisticated health care delivery systems in the world. However, in spite of the many advances in treatment and technology a major barrier exists – nearly half all U.S. adults lack the skills necessary to read, understand and act on their own health, such as how to take their medications or understand basic health care instructions. This issue is known as low health literacy. Low health literacy is a stronger predictor of health status than age, income, employment, education, race, or ethnicity. An estimated 80 million Americans have low health literacy, which not only causes medical errors, increased illness and disability, high rates of hospitalization and death, and poor health care outcomes, but is estimated to cost the U.S. economy up to $236 billion every year.
About HLI
Health Literacy Innovations (HLI) creates tools to reduce medical mistakes, unnecessary health care costs, and poor health outcomes from low health literacy. HLI's flagship product, the Health Literacy Advisor™ (HLA) (in Spanish--Asesor de Comunicación en Salud™), is a state-of-the-art interactive health literacy software tool, available in multiple platforms, including a web-based model. As a "health literacy checker," the HLA revolutionizes the labor-intensive health literacy review process by leveraging powerful software to help communicators evaluate, standardize, and produce clear health information. Uniquely built -- the HLA blends best-in-class features for plain language and health literacy compliance that include English and Spanish Readability Indices, an interactive Search-and-Replace function that offers plain language options for difficult-to-understand terms (eliminating the need for time-consuming copy, cut, and pastes), Usability and Document Assessment Tools that rewards users for good work, and more. For more information, please visit http://www.healthliteracyinnovations.com or contact sales@healthliteracyinnovations.com.
About CPEN
The Cancer Patient Education Network was founded in 1989 by the National Cancer Institute (NCI) as a structure for strengthening cancer education through collaboration with patient educators at NCI-designated Cancer Centers in the U.S. Recognizing the value of CPEN for those working in cancer patient education, and wishing to broaden their reach to a larger audience of patient educators, CPEN established itself as an independent professional organization in July 2005, extending its reach to anyone with an interest in cancer education. Canada became the first international chapter for CPEN in 2007. Through their work and collaboration, educators reach their goal of delivering effective education to patients and their families, which is essential for achieving optimum outcomes for cancer patients. The use of evidence-based best practices in patient and family education has contributed to the ongoing global efforts to reduce cancer morbidity and mortality. For more information, please contact info@cancerpatienteducation.org
Media Contact
Aileen Kantor, Health Literacy Innovations, +1 301-537-8996, aileen@healthliteracyinnovations.com
SOURCE Health Literacy Innovations