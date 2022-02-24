BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Health Literacy Innovations (HLI), a leading health literacy company that creates tools to help eliminate medical mistakes and confusion due to low health literacy, today announces an alliance with Virginia Community Healthcare Association (VCHA), whose members include Virginia's Community Health Centers.
HLI will work with VCHA members to reinforce the importance of combatting low health literacy, a dangerous and growing public health issue that impacts health outcomes and costs, and how HLI's tool, the Health Literacy Advisor (HLA) can help member simplify complicated health information and increase patient engagement.
As part of this strategic partnership, HLI will offer VCHA members discounted pricing for all HLA licenses – the English and English/Spanish HLA versions and both two platforms, the HLA Desktop (add-in to Microsoft Word,) and the HLA Online (web-based version).
Knowing that "literacy" is the single most important indicator of a health outcome, HLI is excited to work with VHCA member health centers to help ensure the creation of health information that all consumers can read, act, and understand," says HLI's Chief Content Director Aracely Rosales.
"We know that our members want health literacy support and look forward to introducing them to this innovative tool so they can help their patients better understand their health and the solutions that can improve it," says Tracy Douglas-Wheeler, VCHA Chief Executive Officer. We look forward to helping guide the people of the Commonwealth to better health outcomes."
About Health Literacy
The U.S health care system maintains one of the most sophisticated health care delivery systems in the world. However, in spite of the many advances in treatment and technology, a major barrier exists: Nearly half of all U.S. adults lack the skills necessary to read, understand, and act on their own health such as how to take their medications or understand basic health care instructions. This issue is known as low health literacy. Low health literacy is a stronger predictor of health status than age, income, employment, education, race, or ethnicity. An estimated 80 million Americans have low health literacy, which not only causes medical errors, high rates of hospitalization, death, and poor health care outcomes, but is estimated to cost the U.S. economy up to $236 billion annually
About Health Literacy Innovations (HLI)
Health Literacy Innovations (HLI) creates tools to reduce medical mistakes, unnecessary health care costs, and poor health outcomes from low health literacy. HLI's flagship product, the Health Literacy Advisor™ (HLA) (in Spanish--Asesor de Comunicación en Salud™), is a state-of-the-art interactive health literacy software tool, available in multiple languages and platforms, including a web-based model.
As a "health literacy checker," the HLA revolutionizes the labor-intensive health literacy review process by using technology to blend best-in-class health literacy and plain language tools and strategies: readability, usability, actionability, assessment, interactive search-and-replace, plain language thesaurus, resources and guides for design, and more. Combined, these features make the HLA the most comprehensive health literacy tool in the market today, a powerful ally to help health care providers comply with health literacy and plain language regulatory and compliance standards, and an effective tool to enhance patient engagement. For more information, please email sales@healthliteracyinnovations.com or call 301-230-4966.
About VCHA
Virginia Community Healthcare Association (VCHA) is a non-profit 501 (c) 3 corporation, representing 30 member organizations that operate over 150 primary care, dental, and behavioral health clinics, throughout Virginia.
