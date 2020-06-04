NEW YORK, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SurvivorNet, the country's leading media company for cancer information, today announced it will host its latest virtual conference, "Key Developments in Multiple Myeloma in The Age of COVID-19 and Beyond," on Thursday, June 4 at 5:30pm ET. The program will take place on SurvivorNet.com via SurvivorNet Connect, a new platform designed to facilitate virtual gatherings for healthcare providers.
The session will include a review of the evolving data around treatment protocols and COVID-19, and will cover the latest approvals and clinical developments shaping the field. Panelists will also address the fact that across all cancers, including in multiple myeloma, there is a staggering disparity in mortality rates for African Americans. The virtual conference will examine practical ways to improve outcomes for minorities and expand access to new therapies.
"Following the success of our inaugural SurvivorNet Connect panel on ovarian cancer, we fast-tracked this new panel to help oncologists stay up-to-date on the latest data related to multiple myeloma amid the absence of major conferences," said Steve Alperin, SurvivorNet CEO and Co-Founder. "Our illustrious panel of experts will help illuminate the key developments in the field for their peers."
The featured panelists include:
- Dr. Nina Shah - UCSF Medical Center;
- Dr. Paul Richardson - Dana Farber Cancer Center;
- Dr. Vincent Rajkumar - Mayo Clinic
- Dr. Joshua Richter - The Tisch Cancer Institute, Division of Hematology and Medical Oncology, Mount Sinai.
SurvivorNet Connect virtual events are produced by SurvivorNet's award-winning editorial team. The team is led by veteran producers from networks including ABC, FOX and NBC News, who have produced some of the nation's largest televised town hall meetings.
For business inquiries related to SurvivorNet, SNTV or SurvivorNet Connect, please contact Paul McKenna, Vice President of Partnerships, paul.mckenna@survivornet.com.
About SurvivorNet:
SurvivorNet is the country's leading media company for cancer information. The company has democratized access to the world's leading cancer experts, helping millions of Americans make better decisions about their care. SurvivorNet's resources are built in collaboration with leading cancer centers, including The National Cancer Institute, MD Anderson, Cedars Sinai, Stanford, and The Dana-Farber Cancer Center. The company's daily news operation is syndicated widely and serves as an important source of information for millions of Americans every month. SurvivorNet was founded by Steve Alperin and Tim Langloss.