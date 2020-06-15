PHILADELPHIA, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Partners Plans (HPP) announced it has signed a contract with Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP). The provider agreement is effective July 1, 2020 and grants all Pennsylvania-based CHOP facilities and physicians in-network privileges for HPP's Pennsylvania member families.
"We are pleased to announce that HPP members will now have access to CHOP's world-class pediatric facilities," said Health Partners Plans President and CEO Denise Napier. "HPP is proud to partner with CHOP and continually improve the health outcomes of our members."
The agreement with CHOP will allow HPP's members on Health Partners Medicaid or KidzPartners (Children's Health Insurance Plan), and those who qualify to enroll in HPP's Medicare products, to visit any of CHOP's primary care, specialty care, urgent care and community hospital locations in Pennsylvania.
"CHOP is committed to providing all children safe and high-quality care," said President and CEO of Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, Madeline Bell. "At a time when even more children will count on Medicaid and CHIP for coverage, maintaining federal and state support for both programs is critical. With this alliance, Health Partners and CHOP are making healthy futures possible for even more children in our community."
As a longstanding health care partner in Philadelphia for more than 33 years, HPP is an innovative managed care organization known for addressing social barriers to health through programs including its Community Wellness Center in West Philadelphia and its Social Determinants of Health initiatives.
Established in 1885, CHOP is the nation's first hospital devoted exclusively to the care of children. The hospital is known for many innovations in pediatric medicine and has been ranked as one of the top children's hospitals in the United States by U.S News and World Report for the last 15 years.
About Health Partners Plans
Health Partners Plans is a not-for-profit managed health care organization serving more than 259,000 members in Southeastern Pennsylvania. It provides a broad range of health coverage options through Health Partners Medicare, Health Partners (Medicaid) and KidzPartners (Children's Health Insurance Program). Founded more than 30 years ago, Health Partners Plans is one of the few hospital-owned health plans in the country. To learn more about how to PartnerUp with Health Partners Plans, visit HealthPartnersPlans.com twitter.com/HPPlans and Facebook.com/healthpartnersplans.
About Children's Hospital of Philadelphia
Children's Hospital of Philadelphia was founded in 1855 as the nation's first pediatric hospital. Through its long-standing commitment to providing exceptional patient care, training new generations of pediatric healthcare professionals, and pioneering major research initiatives, Children's Hospital has fostered many discoveries that have benefited children worldwide. Its pediatric research program is among the largest in the country. In addition, its unique family-centered care and public service programs have brought the 564-bed hospital recognition as a leading advocate for children and adolescents. For more information, visit http://www.chop.edu
