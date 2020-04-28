AUSTIN, Texas, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenoss Inc., the leader in intelligent application and service monitoring, today announced that Health Partners Plans (HPP), a large not-for-profit managed health care organization serving more than 259,000 members, trusts Zenoss to monitor its large and complex IT infrastructure, helping predict and prevent issues before they impact operations.
HPP has adopted a cloud-first strategy but must also still support legacy applications on older technology stacks. The organization needed a common view of all IT services — static and dynamic, on prem and in the cloud. Because Zenoss is able to cut incident response times in half, HPP selected Zenoss to monitor the entire environment.
A number of monitoring and AIOps products were considered by the HPP team before they ultimately selected Zenoss for its dynamic reporting and IT service modeling. The Zenoss patented technology builds real-time topology models of hybrid IT infrastructures, providing actionable, prescriptive insights and predicting service disruptions before they impact business. Zenoss replaced SolarWinds and other legacy monitoring tools that HPP had accumulated over the years.
"Our goal is to deliver the ultimate level of service to our members and employees by harnessing actionable insights to help us ensure our applications and services are always on," said Stephen C. Smith, director of technical platforms at HPP. "Zenoss makes it possible to eliminate service disruptions across our hybrid IT environment at a time when it matters most."
Zenoss delivers the first SaaS-based intelligent IT monitoring platform that streams and normalizes all machine data, uniquely enabling the emergence of context for preventing service disruptions in complex, modern IT environments. Zenoss Cloud leverages the most powerful machine learning and real-time analytics of streaming data to deliver full-stack monitoring combined with AIOps, giving companies the ability to scale and adapt to the changing needs of their businesses.
"Zenoss is uniquely enabling HPP to optimize mission-critical infrastructure and application performance," said Greg Stock, chief executive officer at Zenoss. "We're extremely proud to be selected by HPP as part of the modernization strategy they've adopted to deliver the absolute best service to their customers."
