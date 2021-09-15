WESTMINSTER, Colo., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Health Scholars, reimagining healthcare training with virtual reality (VR) simulation, has added three new experts to its leadership team: Holly Stewart has joined the company as Vice President of Sales, Andrea Harrop as Director of Customer Success, and Jonathan L. Epstein, MEMS, NRP, as Director of Product and Strategy.
These senior leaders will be responsible for accelerating the pace of growth and the rapid development of new VR training solutions that help to ensure providers in health systems and emergency medical services (EMS) have the clinical experience they need to be competent and confident in any situation.
"Despite the unexpected challenges of 2021, this has been another remarkable year for the entire Health Scholars team as we have swiftly adapted to meet the surging demand from leading health systems and EMS for competency-based clinical training that is immersive, convenient, and effective," said Health Scholars CEO Scott Johnson. "These new leaders are joining the company at a critical juncture where we will be executing our vision of setting a new training standard using VR while ensuring we continue to deliver real results for the healthcare community."
Holly Stewart brings over 28 years of healthcare experience to her new position, including working in all aspects of critical care, chronic pulmonary disease management and emergency medicine. Stewart started her career at Brathwaites Olivier Medical, Inc a distributor of respiratory and anesthesia products, and moved to Medtronic Canada selling monitors, defibrillators, and automated external defibrillators. She progressed into management where she was relocated to the United States. She left Medtronic to pursue larger management responsibility with Oridion Medical, focusing on improving recognition and treatment of respiratory compromise with capnography. Oridion was later acquired by Medtronic. She and her teams have assisted thousands of customers in implementing and adopting technology across the care continuum to improve the recognition, treatment and care of STEMI, stroke, sudden cardiac arrest, respiratory and sepsis patients.
With 14 years of experience under her belt, Andrea Harrop is no stranger to client success. Harrop has dedicated her career to the healthcare industry, bringing her extensive experience in consulting to Deloitte, Cumberland Consulting, naviHealth, and others to solve complex problems for payors, providers, and ancillary services throughout the care continuum. Andrea has worked closely with project teams as well as system executives to align vision with execution. Her focus is to ensure appropriate technology, processes, and communications while guiding teams through necessary change to achieve success. Andrea is Prosci certified and has overseen multiple Change Management efforts, including a global initiative across 4 countries.
Before joining Health Scholars, Jonathan Epstein was the Director of Product Management for Emergency Care that included EMS and the Emergency Care Safety Institute at Public Safety Group, a division of Jones & Bartlett Learning, and was the Senior Director of Science, Industry and Government Relations at the American Red Cross. He is an emeritus member of the American Red Cross Scientific Advisory Council, one of the country's foremost independent panels on first aid, resuscitation, emergency preparedness and safety, and served for 15 years as executive director of the Northeast Emergency Medical Services, the nonprofit responsible for coordinating the EMS system for 49 cities northeast of Boston. Epstein will lead the product management of Health Scholars Resuscitation, periOperative and Obtstetric VR portfolio with a focus on further developing Health Scholars competency-based training and assessment model.
"The Health Scholars team brings together critical expertise and unparalleled dedication to delivering providers a meaningful training experience that improves patient outcomes," said Health Scholars President and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Brian Gillett. "We're thrilled we've been able to attract such talented executives as we continue to extend the reach of our VR training."
The executive leadership additions mark an important step for Health Scholars as it continues to expand and deliver the latest in resuscitation, periOperative and obstetric VR training to organizations across the country. Health Scholars develops its competency training with medical professional organizations including AAP and AORN and currently serves dozens of EMS agencies and health systems including UCLA, Cedars Sinai, Maimonides, Mount Sinai and New York City Health + Hospitals.
