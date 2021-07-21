SAN DIEGO , July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Health Specialties Manufacturing (HSM), part of The GHT Companies' family of brands, announced today that it has launched a new website, which will offer a better online experience for many of its customers who are among the leading supplement and nutraceutical Branded Customers in North America. The website can be found at http://www.HSMNutra.com.
"The backbone of HSM is innovation, and for nearly 15 years, the supplement industry has come to trust HSM and The GHT Companies' family of brands as a leader in producing consistently high-quality products, and it all starts with our in-house science team," said Jim Rex, President, The GHT Companies. "As a leading manufacturer in liquid processes and complex powder blending, we felt it was critical for us to have the same type of dynamic and innovative user experience with our website," Rex added.
HSM team members are experts in cold-fill liquids, simple/complex powder blends, and high-quality raw ingredients. This industry-leading full-service includes initial raw ingredient vetting right through to high quality finished products, which is then complimented by high performance customer service and logistics, as well as serving as an industry resource to customers with questions on formulations, testing, product development and market trends.
With a network of strategic production partners, HSM offers a wide range of vitamin and supplement products that are fully vetted, regulatory guideline-compliant, and complete with supportive documentation.
"Just like our innovative products, we waited for the perfect blend of digital elements to launch our website," said Rex. "Our story, the look and feel, and the videos all have an important role in the delivery of our message in a clear and concise manner to our customers," Rex added.
The new website can be seen at http://www.HSMNutra.com.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
About Health Specialties Manufacturing
Established in 2002, Health Specialties Manufacturing (HSM) is focused on delivering manufacturing and production services for private label lines and contract manufacturing to the nutritional supplement industry. Full in-house capabilities are supported by multiple production lines, a science team and a dedicated quality team.
The members of the seasoned production team are considered industry-leading experts in both cold-fill liquids and simple/complex powder blends. Packaging and dose-delivery system options are diverse. The company also offers and promotes select raw ingredient output in support of our Founding Scientist relationships, and only when granted exclusive rights to the same. HSM is a cGMP-certified, Sports-certified and Health Canada-licensed facility.
About The GHT Companies
The GHT Companies is one of the most trusted names in the nutritional supplement field since 1996. The group is structured to collaborate with founding scientists to develop their unique ingredient/product discoveries and to deliver industry-leading, high-quality consumer products and ingredients on a global basis.
The GHT Companies uses its unique business structure of 5 diverse subsidiaries that touch on all facets of the nutraceutical industry in order to provide products and services to customers in the most effective way possible.
Disclaimer: These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Information and statements made are for educational purposes and are not intended to replace the advice of your health care professional.
Media Contact:
Marketing Department, request Shanna Denfeld, Vice-President
(760) 542-3000
Media Contact
Shanna Denfeld, The GHT Companies, 760-542-3000, marketing@theghtcompanies.com
SOURCE The GHT Companies