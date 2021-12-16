UPPER SADDLE RIVER, N.J., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Health & Wellness Partners, LLC (HWP), a global medical and scientific communications company, was named an MM+M Best Place to Work 2021. MM+M's panel of judges recognized HWP for its commitment to work-life balance, recognition of employee excellence, effective leadership, and ability to adapt to turbulent times, keeping employees' safety top of mind.

HWP President Jani Hegarty commented, "Being honored by MM&M as one of the best places to work in the life science industry reminds us that our employment experiences are often defined by the culture of the organization. A culture that supports and empowers team members requires focus and commitment. This type of dedication is extremely important to HWP and is a core component of who we are."

MM+M invited agencies to explore what keeps employees truly invested in their work and satisfied with their workplace. MM+M's Best Places to Work initiative invited participating agencies to distribute a link to its survey questionnaire to their employees. After collating the scores, MM+M convened a panel of staff and external judges – experts in talent recruitment within the medical marketing sector – to pick the winners. Highlighting some of the most prominent, progressive agencies in the medical marketing industry, the Best Places to Work winners show how successful employers listen to and empower their staff, and help drive the collaboration necessary to take their workplace culture to a whole new level.

Read more here to learn why HWP was selected as an MM+M Best Place to Work.

ABOUT HWP

Founded in 2005 and a certified WBENC enterprise, HWP offers the life-science industry excellence in strategic consulting, tactical planning, enduring materials, live events, digital solutions, and outcomes/metrics. For more information, visit thehwpgroup.com.

Contact: Jani Hegarty, President

Health & Wellness Partners, LLC

jhegarty@thehwpgroup.com

(201) 661-5552

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/health--wellness-partners-llc-named-one-of-the-best-places-to-work-by-mmm-301446679.html

SOURCE Health & Wellness Partners

