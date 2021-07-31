MIDDLETOWN, Del., July 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Healthaholico is a health and fitness startup company based out of Delaware that is focused on massage guns and the benefits they can provide their followers. They currently have three massage guns on the market that they promise to be an affordable, highly effective alternative to reducing muscle soreness.
The company has launched their site with a wide selection of massage guns for purchase. Joining a select group of quality massage gun distributors globally, Healthaholico promises to be a leader in the industry.
Healthaholico sees themselves as more of a service provider than a provider of merchandise. Their calling is to serve the athletic community by offering an innovative option for addressing the wear and tear that athletic workouts ultimately take on the body. Healthaholico understands the frustration that people who are training have when they are forced to rest for longer than they want. Worse still, they understand how it feels to be laid up with an injury from training too hard.
Healthaholico's site offers different options to address these frustrations, depending on the needs of the consumer. Their goal is to speed up recovery and improve athletic performance through the use of percussive therapy devices.
While not yet a common fitness tool, machine guns are a well-known aid in the fitness industry, particularly with endurance athletes. Shaped like a gun or a drill, it is a lightweight, handheld device that is easy to use.
The science behind a massage gun is the same science behind using a foam roller or trigger point ball - increasing blood flow to a targeted area in order to reduce muscle tension and lessen inflammation after a workout. This, in turns, speeds up the muscle recovery process, allowing an athlete to get back to their training more quickly. Massage guns have also been found to lessen Delayed Onset Muscle Soreness (DOMS).
What makes massage guns more effective than a foam roller is that they use vibration, or percussive, therapy to reach the targeted area. Using short bursts or pulses of pressure that other devices simply cannot achieve. The result is a stimulation of the muscle that is far deeper and more intense than any athlete could ever achieve at home.
The following are Healthaholico's currently featured products at a temporarily discounted price:
- The Vibra96 Black, priced at $179, includes the essential recovery products you need to move better. At 1.5 pounds, it was designed with your active lifestyle in mind. With surprising power and near-silent operation, it provides serious relief at home or on the road.
- The Vibra96 GO, priced at $199, is a breakthrough professional-grade deep tissue percussion massager, that has been specifically engineered to naturally relieve aches and pains.
- The Vibra96 Lite, priced at $189, is the design that started it all. It is still as effective as it was when first launched and was the model for the designs that followed.
Anybody with an active lifestyle can benefit from Healthaholico's massage guns. Their products have been proudly used by those in an elite segment of the fitness industry including professional soccer players, MMA fighters and Olympic athletes.
But Healthaholico also prides itself on serving the less elite but equally passionate home athletes out there. Whether training for a marathon or a local 5k, Healthaholico's massage guns provide the same effective pain relief and shorter muscle recovery patterns that it has been proven to provide any top tier athlete.
Healthaholico's massage guns can be purchased at https://healthaholico.com/collections/all.
