GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HealthBridge Financial, Inc., a first-of-its-kind financial security solution, is proud to announce that Dickinson County Healthcare System (DCH) has joined the HealthBridge Provider Network. In addition, DCH employees received the HealthBridge benefit to complement their health plans – a financial safety net that further encourages individuals to seek the right care at the right time, without the worry of financial hardship.
HealthBridge's partnership with DCH demonstrates HealthBridge's growth in the state of Michigan as healthcare providers discover this innovative solution to improve their revenue cycle process, while providing a financial safety net for thousands of Michiganders who have employer-sponsored health insurance. The HealthBridge solution complements an employer's health plan, helping covered participants manage and pay for out-of-pocket medical costs. It is estimated that two thirds of Americans skip needed healthcare due to the high cost of care and not having money saved for emergent healthcare needs.
"We understand the struggles many patients have to pay for care as well as the health implications associated with avoiding care altogether due to costs. The HealthBridge solution is aligned with our mission to prevent illness and preserve health for our employees and for the communities we serve," said Brian Donohue, CFO of Dickinson County Healthcare System.
"We are happy to partner with Dickinson County Healthcare System to support their efforts to improve access and the overall financial experience for their patients and employees in the Iron Mountain community," stated Gregory VandenBosch, HealthBridge co-founder and CEO.
Employers located in the Dickinson County area can add the HealthBridge benefit to their employee benefit offerings, knowing that their local healthcare system is part of a cutting-edge financial wellness solution. Providers and employers in the Upper Peninsula can contact HealthBridge to learn more about how HealthBridge can help them reduce the stress associated with patient out-of-pockets.
About HealthBridge
HealthBridge Financial, Inc. is a first-of-its kind financial security solution that provides a resource to help members bridge the gap between the high cost of healthcare and their financial wellbeing. The HealthBridge benefit provides members with peace of mind by helping them access care and afford the balances due after a health event with a single consolidated monthly statement and consumer-friendly repayment terms. HealthBridge Network Providers can spend more time focusing on care with more predictable patient payments. HealthBridge solutions run on a proprietary software platform. HealthBridge is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan with an office in Traverse City, MI. To learn more, visit the HealthBridge website or LinkedIn page.
About Dickinson County Healthcare System
Dickinson County Hospital is a 49-bed, general medical and surgical hospital in Iron Mountain, Michigan. The hospital serves communities in Michigan's central Upper Peninsula and northern Wisconsin. It has over 70 providers on staff and more than 700 employees providing a broad range of high-quality acute care including inpatient, outpatient, diagnostic, and specialty services. It also has primary care clinics in Iron Mountain, Kingsford, and Norway, Michigan, and Florence, Wisconsin.
