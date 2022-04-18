Juarez to Grow HealthBridge Sales in Southeast Michigan Region
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HealthBridge, a first-of-its-kind employee financial security benefit solution, announces that Alejandra Juarez has joined the organization as Regional Sales Director. In this role, Alejandra will be leading our sales in Southeast Michigan.
"We are excited to welcome Alejandra and expand our sales capacity in Michigan," said Dean Ferris, Chief Growth Officer. "Employers are looking for opportunities to provide expanded benefits to attract and retain talent, and Alejandra's expertise in assisting employers enhance their benefit offerings will be invaluable."
Alejandra comes to HealthBridge with eight years of experience in group sales with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas and six years directing sales in the behavioral health/employee assistance marketplace. She is very active in the Society of Human Resources Management (SHRM) as both a member and speaker.
Alejandra shared, "I'm thrilled to be part of a team providing an innovative benefit that ensures people receive health care without delay and with the security to pay for it. And, the HealthBridge program not only complements health plans but also allows doctors to focus on clinical care and not patient financials."
About HealthBridge
HealthBridge Financial, Inc. is a first-of-its kind financial security solution that provides a resource to help members bridge the gap between the high cost of healthcare and their financial wellbeing. The HealthBridge benefit provides members with peace of mind by helping them access care and afford the balances due after a health event with a single consolidated monthly statement and consumer-friendly repayment terms. HealthBridge Network Providers can spend more time focusing on care with more predictable patient payments. HealthBridge solutions run on a proprietary software platform. HealthBridge is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan. To learn more, visit the HealthBridge website or LinkedIn page.
