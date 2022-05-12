Advize Health receives diversity certification for New York State.
NEW YORK, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Advize Health LLC, a national leader in medical coding audits, Risk Adjustment Integrity, Special Investigative Unit (SIU) operations and litigation support services is proud to announce it has been awarded New York State certification as a Women Business Enterprise (WBE) effective April 27, 2022.
"I am honored and excited that Advize Health has been recognized as a successful women-owned, operated, and controlled small business," said Jeanmarie Loria, CEO of Advize Health. The New York State Department of Economic Development, Division of Minority and Women's Business Development completed its review under the New York State Executive Law, Article 15-A.
"This announcement is a validation of our commitment and interest in contributing to New York's strong history of lifting up minority and women-owned businesses," said Loria. Advize Health has previously been recognized and certified by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC), Historically Underutilized Business Zones (HUBZone) and the Small Business Administration (SBA).
Born and raised in New York, Loria became owner and CEO of Advize Health in 2015. "We currently work with a variety of payor, provider and legal clients in New York State," said Loria, "and we are proud to be able to now provide the additional benefit of helping them achieve their diversity initiatives in this recognition as a 100% women-owned business."
About Advize Health
Advize Health, a HUBZone, SBA and WBENC certified women-owned small business, is a healthcare advisory company headquartered in Orlando, Florida. We employ a mixture of Subject Matter Experts (SMEs) ranging from clinicians to medical record auditors and program integrity professionals as well as a variety of healthcare consultants (IT security, Project Management, Training/Education). Established in 2003, Advize Health has been recognized for our extensive relationships with health systems, payers, record management organizations, and thousands of providers across the nation.
Media Contact
Jeanmarie Loria, Advize Health LLC, 1 813-569-2352, info@advizehealth.com
SOURCE Advize Health LLC