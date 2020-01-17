DUBLIN, Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Healthcare Cloud Computing - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market accounted for $18.28 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $92.24 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 19.7%.
Proliferation of new payment models and costoefficiency of cloud, dynamic nature of health benefit plan designs, and implementation of the patient protection and affordable care act are likely to boost the growth of the healthcare cloud computing market. However, concerns over data security and privacy, and migration from legacy systems are likely to hamper the profit boundaries.
Rising demand for stringent regulatory compliance, public awareness, and growing investment from healthcare players such as Cisco, IBM, GE Healthcare, and government organizations are expected to create a demand for this technique during the analysis period. The proliferation of high-speed internet and implementation of favorable regulatory acts are also expected to provide growth to the market.
Based on application, clinical information systems segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to the high adoption of systems in critical care such as ICUs for efficient management of patient data, and also there is huge demand for clinical information systems from hospitals and healthcare providers.
By geography, North America is likely to have a huge demand due to the presence of key factors such as high adoption rate of healthcare IT services and continuous support, financially and otherwise, from the government agency.
What the report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Application Analysis
3.7 End User Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
5 Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market, By Deployment Model
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Hybrid Cloud
5.3 Private Cloud
5.4 Public Cloud
6 Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market, By Component
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Services
6.2.1 Consulting
6.2.2 Implementation Services
6.2.3 Post-Sales & Maintenance
6.2.4 Training & Education
6.3 Software
7 Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market, By Service Model
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Infrastructure-As-A-Service (IaaS)
7.3 Platform-As-A-Service (PaaS)
7.4 Software-As-A-Service (SaaS)
8 Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market, By Pricing Model
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Pay-As-You-Go Model
8.3 Spot Pricing Model
9 Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market, By Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Clinical Information Systems
9.2.1 Electronic Medical Records
9.2.2 Laboratory Information Management Systems
9.2.3 Pharmacy Information Systems
9.2.4 Picture Archiving, Communication Systems & Vendor-Neutral Archives and Image Sharing
9.2.5 Population Health Management
9.2.6 Radiology Information Systems
9.2.7 Telehealth
9.2.8 Other Clinical Information Systems
9.3 Nonclinical Information Systems
9.3.1 Billing and Accounts Management
9.3.2 Financial Management
9.3.3 Fraud Management
9.3.4 Health Information Exchange
9.3.5 Revenue Cycle Management
9.3.6 Supply Chain Management Solutions
9.3.7 Other Nonclinical Information Systems
10 Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market, By End User
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Healthcare Providers
10.3 Healthcare Payers
11 Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market, By Geography
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.2.1 US
11.2.2 Canada
11.2.3 Mexico
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 Germany
11.3.2 UK
11.3.3 Italy
11.3.4 France
11.3.5 Spain
11.3.6 Rest of Europe
11.4 Asia Pacific
11.4.1 Japan
11.4.2 China
11.4.3 India
11.4.4 Australia
11.4.5 New Zealand
11.4.6 South Korea
11.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
11.5 South America
11.5.1 Argentina
11.5.2 Brazil
11.5.3 Chile
11.5.4 Rest of South America
11.6 Middle East & Africa
11.6.1 Saudi Arabia
11.6.2 UAE
11.6.3 Qatar
11.6.4 South Africa
11.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
12 Key Developments
12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
12.3 New Product Launch
12.4 Expansions
12.5 Other Key Strategies
13 Company Profiling
13.1 Amazon Web Services Inc.
13.2 Athenahealth Inc.
13.3 CareCloud Corporation
13.4 Carestream Health
13.5 ClearDATA
13.6 Dell Inc.
13.7 IBM Corporation
13.8 Iron Mountain Inc.
13.9 Oracle Corporation
13.10 Siemens Healthineers
13.11 Cisco System Inc.
13.12 Allscripts Healthcare Solution Inc.
13.13 EMC Corp.
