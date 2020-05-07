DENVER, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A coalition of health care partners in the metro Denver region is working together to promote accessible strategies to manage the stress, anxiety and uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic and support community well-being.
The Metro Denver Partnership for Health (MDPH) updated the Let's Talk Colorado campaign to coincide with Mental Health Month. Providers and experts in the coalition agree an important step all Coloradans can take is talking to one another about how we are all feeling.
"We're all experiencing stress, worry, grief and other emotions, but we may not realize this is to be expected considering how the pandemic is affecting our mental health," said Glenn Most, executive director at West Pines Behavioral Health, a member of the MDPH. "Talking to someone we trust when we feel overwhelmed can make us feel better. Reaching out to other people in our lives- coworkers, neighbors, an older person who may be isolated- supports our entire community as we deal with the uncertainty we're all facing."
Behavioral health providers add that while it is always beneficial to our health to talk with the people in our lives, it's even more important when so many Coloradans are experiencing financial hardship, worry, grief, fear of contracting the virus, isolation and other stressors.
"It's important to reach out and connect with others, especially at a time when we're physically distanced from one another," Most said. "Calling, texting, emailing, or video conferencing to stay connected is an important way we can all support ourselves and each other."
Available in both English and Spanish, the Let's Talk Colorado website features a covid-19 page addressing the range of challenges Coloradans are experiencing, strategies to understand and manage what we're feeling, and resources offering behavioral health support to individuals and families of all ages, ethnicities, orientations and backgrounds.
The Let's Talk Colorado campaign is managed by the Metro Denver Partnership for Health, an inclusive and expanding coalition of public health organizations, hospital systems and human service partners in the metro Denver area. Let's Talk Colorado encourages all Coloradans to start a conversation with others about our thoughts and feelings, especially when we feel overwhelmed and need support, and shares the message that mental health is as important to our well-being as our physical health.
