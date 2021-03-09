PHILADELPHIA, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As Coriell Life Sciences (CLS) delivers paths to better health and more efficient care through precision medicine, the organization welcomes Martha R. Temple, FSA to its Board of Directors. Temple most recently served as CEO of Optum Behavioral Health, part of UnitedHealth Group, and was previously President of the New England Market for Aetna.
"Genetic science is a game changer for medication safety and healthcare overall, and Coriell Life Sciences is leading the way in unlocking its full potential through precision medicine," says Temple. "The ability to tailor diagnoses and treatment plans for patients based on their DNA presents a world of opportunity – from improving patient outcomes to reducing healthcare costs. I'm honored to join the Board of Directors as the company drives forward a new standard of care."
For hundreds of medications, successful treatment is directly related to an individual's DNA, as natural variation in genetic code can cause the same drug to produce different effects on different people. Medication errors are one of the leading causes of death in the U.S., and the cost of medication-association errors exceeds $40 billion.
With advanced bioinformatics technology, CLS bridges the gap between genetic knowledge and clinical application to ensure individuals are only taking medications that work for them. CLS offers the most comprehensive medication risk management program on the market, providing healthcare providers, pharmacists, and individuals actionable insights from pharmacogenomic testing for more effective medical care. The company also works with employers and payer organizations to incorporate genetic science into their benefits plans, improving member health while lowering healthcare costs.
"Martha is a visionary leader, and we are thrilled to welcome her to our executive board," says CLS President & CEO Scott Megill. "With her depth of industry experience and expertise, Martha will no doubt help fuel our continued growth as we partner with payers, employers, physicians, and providers to enable the delivery of more efficient care worldwide."
About Coriell Life Sciences
Coriell Life Sciences (CLS), a leader in genetic science, uses innovation in precision medicine to reduce healthcare costs and empower a healthier world. Visit coriell.com, email info@coriell.com or follow @CoriellLife.
