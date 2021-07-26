WAKEFIELD, Mass., July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Picis Clinical Solutions, Inc. (Picis) announces the launch of the first Minor Release of Picis 10 (MR1). The release focuses on enhancements to the scheduling area of Picis 10, including displaying utilization metrics for a selected OR and surgeon block time. This allows for the ability to quickly create or edit surgeon block times and utilize machine learning to predict case times. These metrics help to optimize Operating Room efficiency by minimizing any idle times or identifying overtime scenarios.
Additionally, Picis has included the ability to document implants and surgical supplies used on a case via barcode scanning. All modern 3D barcode formats are supported for documentation on case records with this release.
"Picis 10 MR1 builds upon the Picis culture of listening to customers and developing solutions that are important to solve current challenges. As we recover from the pandemic, maximizing the usage of the OR to handle the patient backlog in a safe manner becomes more important than ever. The new updates to Picis 10, in conjunction with PriorityQ, provide our customers with a compelling toolkit to manage their surgical backlog and schedules quickly and efficiently." - Nikhil Bhatia, Director of Product Strategy, Picis.
Many other exciting enhancements that Picis customers have requested for on the Picis Ideas Portal have been added into Picis 10 MR1. To learn more, contact Nikhil Bhatia.
ABOUT PICIS:
Picis Clinical Solutions, Inc. (Picis) is a global provider of clinical information solutions that automate the entire perioperative experience with one continuous patient record, from preop to anesthesia through PACU. Picis continues to focus and specialize the integrated suite of solutions in life-critical areas of the hospital where the patients are the most vulnerable, the care process is the most complex, and an increasing majority of hospital costs and potential revenue are concentrated. The software enables rapid, sustained delivery of clinical documentation, and financial and operational results. From department performance to patient case costing, hospitals benefit from the ability to interact with the data needed to help clinicians improve patient care, engagement, and hospital revenue goals. Picis Clinical Solutions, a wholly-owned subsidiary of N. Harris Computer Corporation, is headquartered in Wakefield, Massachusetts with licensed systems for use at more than 400 hospitals worldwide.
