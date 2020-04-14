LOS ANGELES, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Miku, the industry's leading contact-free baby breathing monitor, announced today a national rollout of its monitors into skilled nursing facilities (nursing homes) across the U.S. To date, the LA-based company has deployed its state-of-the-art respiratory monitors in partnership with Legacy Healthcare, who manages 52 skilled nursing facilities. The brand is also set to expand into hospitals with hundreds of additional facilities on the horizon. Healthcare providers across the country are employing Miku in their facilities due to the brand's unique technology that tracks respiratory patterns with unparalleled accuracy and contact-free, without the need for any wires or wearables, thereby minimizing caregiver-patient interaction and reducing the potential for exposure.
"Our team is looking forward to using this innovative technology to help our residents in many different capacities," shared Jamie Dlatt, COO of Legacy Healthcare. "We are hoping Miku's contact-free monitor will help the facilities we manage, in keeping residents and staff safer."
Since launch in 2019, Miku has captured over 12 billion breaths and has published a 5,000 hour IRB-approved clinical study. Miku's monitor and corresponding data analysis offer the ability to detect nuanced changes in breathing patterns, which can indicate illness before other symptoms present. According to substantiated medical research, respiration patterns can be one of the earliest indicators of illness, prior to any observable changes in other vitals such as body temperature, oxygen saturation or heart rate. Further, Miku's two-way talk and video functionalities provide patients, medical personnel, and even family members an optimal, contact-free, secure communication channel with at-risk and infected populations at assisted living facilities dealing with the COVID-19 crisis.
Miku co-founder Eric White shared, "When I started working on the Miku Baby Monitor over five years ago, I was a new parent just trying to solve a personal pain point, knowing if my daughter was okay while she slept. Coming from the defense world, I took a very unique approach using multiple sensor modalities to ensure the respiratory waveform was as accurate as wearable medical grade equipment. This detailed accuracy combined with millions of hours of data collection in varying environments and on people with various health concerns is what really differentiates the platform we have built. Expanding our technology beyond baby monitoring is something we have been working on for a while and the recent demand has certainly accelerated our innovation."
Moreover, Miku's technology is contributing to predictive medicine, which can lead to early treatment or even prevention of COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses, making it possible to reduce the impact on the patient, and in some cases the community.
"In a crisis like this, everyone wants to pitch in and help out anyway they can. When we heard there was a demand for our contactless respiratory monitors, the Miku Team rallied, developing a custom caregiver dashboard and installation kit to adapt our product for use in a healthcare setting," added Miku co-founder Colt Seman. "If our technology can help people have a better prognosis and mitigate the spread of illness, it will all be worth it."
