COLUMBIA, S.C., May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to thank the state's healthcare workforce for their brave commitment to patients and communities in the face of COVID-19, the South Carolina Hospital Association (SCHA) is deploying a "Healthcare Heroes Truck" to visit hospitals across the state sharing messages of appreciation for healthcare workers.
The Healthcare Heroes Truck will travel across South Carolina on May 6 – 12 to coincide with National Hospital Week and National Nurses Week and provide an opportunity to say "thank you" to nurses, doctors, and other frontline workers who are supporting the state through an unprecedented pandemic.
"Frontline healthcare workers in South Carolina's hospitals are the true heroes of COVID-19," said SCHA President and CEO Thornton Kirby. "We want to make sure that doctors, nurses, and all the state's hospital employees know that their heroic efforts do not go unrecognized. The Healthcare Heroes Truck gives us a way to visit our hospitals in a time of social distancing."
The Healthcare Heroes Truck will begin in the Upstate at the Prisma Health Oconee Medical Campus on Wednesday, May 6 at 7:30 a.m. and travel to more than 80 of the state's hospitals with rotating billboard messages to boost morale and help recognize National Hospital Week and National Nurses Week. The trip will conclude on Tuesday, May 12 at The Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg. See a full map and agenda here.
The Healthcare Heroes Truck will visit a wide array of healthcare facilities in the SCHA membership, including acute care, behavioral health, and rehabilitation hospitals.
The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted providers across the continuum of care and the state's hospital and nursing community deserve recognition for their unwavering commitment to South Carolina patients and communities.
Anyone can submit a personal message to be featured on the truck by using the hashtag #SCHealthcareHeroes on Twitter. In addition, Individuals can visit ProtectTheHeroes.org to be connected to the website of a local hospital of their choosing and make a contribution. Hospitals are facing shortages of many critical supplies and have multiple resource needs related to COVID-19. Each hospital will determine where funds should be applied to have the greatest impact.
SCHA is a private, not-for-profit organization founded in 1921 to serve as the collective voice of South Carolina's hospital community. Today it represents approximately 100 member hospitals and health systems and 900 personal members. Together, we are building a better state of health.
Media Contact: Schipp Ames
803-744-3543
sames@scha.org