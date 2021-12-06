NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The healthcare logistics market in Canada is expected to observe substantial growth during the forecast period. The government of Canada has been investing in enhancing the logistics infrastructure across the country, which is subsequently driving the growth of healthcare service providers. Besides, the import of pharmaceutical products and medical devices in Canada has increased considerably over the years. This is creating significant growth opportunities for market players.
The healthcare logistics market in Canada is driven by legislative and regulatory changes supporting pharma growth. The government of Canada has introduced various mandates in the medical and health insurance schemes to ensure basic coverage and easy payment of medical expenses. This has resulted in greater expenditure on the treatment of various diseases and disorders, which has subsequently increased the manufacturing and consumption and drugs. Consequently, the demand for healthcare logistics has grown significantly in Canada, which is driving the market growth.
In addition, the increasing development of healthcare products with special logistics needs will create new opportunities for market vendors. However, the shortage of drivers resulting in higher lead time will reduce growth potential in the market.
Some of the major healthcare logistics service providers in Canada:
Air Canada: The company offers healthcare logistics services such as AC absolute and AC pharmacair.
AmerisourceBergen Corp.: The company offers refrigerated container called the Cocoon for healthcare logistics services.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc.: The company offers refrigerated containers called Accuristix, ATS Healthcare, and MEDDS for healthcare logistics services.
Deutsche Post AG: DHL Air Thermonet, DHL Ocean Thermonet, DHL Freight Coldchain, and DHL Medical Express are some of the healthcare logistics services offered by the company.
FedEx Corp.: The company offers cold shipping boxes, temperature-controlled solutions, and medical shipping services for healthcare logistics services.
Healthcare Logistics Market In Canada Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.44%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 926.56 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
5.76
Regional analysis
Canada
Performing market contribution
Canada at 100%
Key consumer countries
Canada
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Air Canada, AmerisourceBergen Corp., Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc., Deutsche Post AG, FedEx Corp., Kuehne Nagel International AG, Purolator Inc., SCI Group Inc., TFI International Inc., and United Parcel Service Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
