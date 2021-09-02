PASADENA, Calif., Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TextMarks, a leading provider of text messaging services, announced today that Healthcare Management Services selected TextMarks to provide critical federal and state mandated communication services during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The federal and state regulations mandate communications with family members and staff within 24-hours whenever there is a new COVID-positive case. Meeting the requirement was particularly complex for Healthcare Management Services, which provides administrative support services to eight California skilled nursing facilities located in Los Angeles, Escondido, and Sacramento.
The custom solution engineered by TextMarks includes the ability for each facility manager to manage communication at their location. "We were able to set it up so that each building has its own portal, and they're able to control who has access and who doesn't have access," noted Greg Sewell, Director of Clinical Analytics & Reimbursement at Healthcare Management Services.
The TextMarks SMS solution immediately decreased the workload needed to push information out to families. "What used to take hours over the phone can be more effectively communicated in minutes," said Sewell.
Dan Kamins, CEO of TextMarks, said "TextMarks is proud to have made a positive contribution to the well being of patients, family, and staff of the skilled nursing facilities served by Healthcare Management Services. Our mass text messaging platform is a quick, effective communication method for many situations, but it's particularly satisfying when it's used to help people in difficult circumstances."
