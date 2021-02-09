FAIRMONT, W.V., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Healthcare Management Solutions, LLC (HMS) welcomes Mark Koepke as its new business development director. In collaboration with HMS' leadership team, he will be responsible for developing initiatives to achieve the company's long-term growth goals. In particular, Koepke will support the company's growth strategy that focuses on agencies within the federal government, including but not limited to CMS — where he worked for nearly a decade — and selected state governments, in order to accelerate HMS' impact in those markets.
Koepke is a transformational change agent with more than 30 years of experience in business development and health policy. Using his skills as a relationship manager, he excels at establishing networks and developing new ideas and initiatives, particularly in the areas of quality improvement, performance measurement and compliance. Most recently, he served as managing director for health at IMPAQ International, securing new business opportunities for the health policy research firm, including assisting in the success of 20 proposals which together resulted in over $60 million of revenue over five years.
"I am very excited to join the HMS team and work collaboratively to expand and maintain a qualified pipeline and waterfall. The breadth of government healthcare expertise combined with HMS' culture positions the company for significant growth. I am proud to join these very talented healthcare, technology and government subject matter leaders. Together, we will develop relationships and partnerships with potential customers in targeted agencies, and position HMS for exciting new opportunities," said Koepke.
Koepke has a wealth of business development knowledge, but his skills as an analyst, writer and communicator truly set him apart. He has leveraged these skills to manage many strategic external relationships with state and federal agencies, businesses and individual experts. He also has led corporate-wide growth initiatives and has generated millions of dollars of revenue.
Koepke also has extensive "boots on the ground" healthcare and government legislative work. He spent the first years of his career in administrative and legal roles for the University of Chicago Hospitals, North Carolina Department of Justice, and Senator Terry Sanford (D-North Carolina). This unique background provides him with a deeper understanding of how government and healthcare organizations should be run from the ground up.
"We are thrilled for Mark to join our organization," said HMS President and CEO Leah Heimbach. "With extensive business development and health policy experience, he is an excellent addition to our leadership team."
About Healthcare Management Solutions, LLC
HMS protects vulnerable populations and veterans. We blend our unique healthcare and technology expertise to create bold yet cost-effective solutions that federal and state agencies and our private-sector partners need to make sure your loved ones get the best possible care in nursing homes and other healthcare settings, no matter where in America they live.
Media Contact
Kathy Fowler, On The Marc Media, 410-963-2345, kathleen@onthemarcmedia.com
SOURCE Healthcare Management Solutions, LLC