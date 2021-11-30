FAIRMONT, W. Va., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Healthcare Management Solutions, LLC (HMS) Chief Growth Officer Ann Kenny has been named a 2022 FedHealthIT100 Award Recipient by a panel of current and former federal and industry leaders from across the federal health IT sector. The award honors individuals who are making an impact, going above and beyond, driving innovation and positive outcomes, challenging conventional wisdom, and giving back to the larger community.
"We are proud and elated that Ann is receiving this well-deserved award," said HMS President and CEO Leah Heimbach. "Ann's contributions both to HMS and to the larger healthcare community have truly advanced the industry and enabled us here at HMS to further protect vulnerable populations and veterans."
Kenny brought more than 30 years of diverse experience in the healthcare field when she joined HMS in December 2020, including extensive business development, capture and operations expertise for major and strategic procurements.
"I am touched and honored to receive this recognition from my peers in the federal health IT sector," said Kenny. "Working in this field is a rewarding experience — all the more so when one's efforts are affirmed by people I truly admire and respect."
Kenny will be recognized along with other FedHealthIT100 Award recipients during FedHealthIT's virtual awards ceremony on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 from 12:30–2:30 p.m. (ET).
About Healthcare Management Solutions, LLC
HMS protects vulnerable populations and veterans. We blend our unique healthcare and technology expertise to create bold yet cost-effective solutions that federal and state agencies and our private-sector partners need to make sure your loved ones get the best possible care in nursing homes and other healthcare settings, no matter where in America they live.
