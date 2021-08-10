FAIRMONT, W.Va., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Healthcare Management Solutions, LLC (HMS), a leading healthcare and IT consulting company, donated $1,900 to the nonprofit Connecting Link, Inc., to help support individuals in crisis and assist residents of North Central West Virginia in becoming more self-sufficient. The contribution from HMS is a combined cash and in-kind donation: a $1,000 check plus $900 worth of car seats, diapers and wipes.
"As we celebrate our nineteenth year in business, HMS continues to put protecting vulnerable populations at the core of our mission," said Leah Heimbach, president and owner of HMS. "The people assisted by Connecting Link are experiencing a variety of life crises, and they need help not just to get through today's problem, but also to move toward sustainable solutions going forward."
From its emergency financial assistance and representative payee program, to budget counseling and its car seat safety program, to food bank support and much more, Connecting Link, Inc., believes in the power of a hand up rather than simply a hand out. The nonprofit helps residents of North Central West Virginia locate resources to help them become more self-sufficient.
"Healthcare Management Solutions, LLC, has a mission within our community that complements Connecting Link's mission to assist the most vulnerable populations," said Connecting Link Executive Director Jone Webb. "We greatly appreciate their generosity and support in providing car seats, diapers, and many other much-needed items and assistance to help us help the needy individuals and families we serve. Hand-in-hand, together we can make a difference!"
Since launching HMS 19 years ago on August 8, Heimbach and her team have focused on serving federal and state agencies that protect vulnerable people, helping to ensure that seniors and other healthcare consumers receive the quality care they deserve. HMS' subject matter leaders also help agencies streamline their workflow, manage and report data, and leverage data to improve both efficiency and care quality.
HMS is headquartered in West Virginia and has long supported community services and projects here. HMS leaders and team members devote their time, talent, and resources to improving the lives of others, and are deeply vested in aiding specific causes and populations.
