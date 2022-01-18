FAIRMONT, W.V., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Washington State Department of Social and Health Services (DSHG) awarded Healthcare Management Solutions, LLC (HMS) a contract to conduct nursing home recertification surveys and surveyor training.
"We are honored and excited to have this opportunity to work with the Washington State Department of Social and Health Services in support of its vital mission of helping nursing home residents throughout the state live safe, healthy and productive lives," says Leah Heimbach, president & owner of HMS. "We also look forward to sharing our knowledge and training surveyors in the latest best practices."
Recertification surveys are required by CMS for certified nursing homes. HMS will be partnering with the Washington State DSHS in inspecting nursing homes' critical element pathways, conducting a comprehensive review of everything from infection control and nursing services, medication, diet and exercise, patients' rights, the physical environment and much more.
HMS surveyors will conduct on-site inspections of long-term care facilities. HMS will also support and partner with state survey teams in conducting recertification surveys which include complaint investigations, as well as anything the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) might deem necessary due to COVID-19. In addition, HMS will assist with training new nursing home surveyors during actual surveys.
About Healthcare Management Solutions, LLC
HMS protects vulnerable populations and veterans. We blend our unique healthcare and technology expertise to create bold, yet cost-effective solutions that federal and state agencies and our private-sector partners need to make sure your loved ones get the best possible care in nursing homes and other healthcare settings, no matter where in America they live.
