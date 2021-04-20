FAIRMONT, W.Va., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) has awarded Healthcare Management Solutions, LLC (HMS) a contract for DHEC Healthcare Quality Merger Services.
"We are truly honored that DHEC chose us to help redesign its inspection systems and processes," said Leah Heimbach, president & owner of HMS. "The people of South Carolina, especially the state's vulnerable populations, will enjoy better protection as a result of our collaboration with DHEC."
HMS will provide DHEC with a complete and functioning inspections system, and prepare DHEC to maintain it effectively. Our focus will be to improve the overall efficiency of DHEC's business processes by implementing standards for training, surveys, complaints, and management, along with a detailed process that provides specific guidelines to implement the approved plan for merging DHEC's licensing and certification bureaus.
HMS will develop an approach for merging licensing and certification staff for scheduling and investigations/inspections/surveys, provide an analysis of the organizational structure, infrastructure, financial components, invoicing, annual/renewal processes and re-certification processes, deliver in-person training, and support the transitioning of the upper level management staff.
HMS' services will include preparation of surveyor training, manager training, process guidance and control, and end user documentation, which will help DHEC improve its certifications, recertifications, investigations and fact-finding surveys, complaints, budget/finances, record management, and direct data entry, among other core business functions.
We will educate DHEC staff on Surveyor Minimum Qualifications Test (SMQT) training, in-field training, cross-training on state and federal regulations, including Informal Dispute Review (IDR)/Independent Informal Dispute Review (IIDR), enforcement, and develop a process for hiring and on-boarding large volumes of staff. We will also precept and evaluate staff on all knowledge, skills, and abilities (KSAs) required for SMQT preparation.
"DHEC strives to ensure that South Carolinians have quality care for themselves and their loved ones," added Heimbach. "We appreciate the opportunity to provide our expertise in all the functions necessary to building an outstanding inspections system."
