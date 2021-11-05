NEW YEAR, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The healthcare packaging market is set to grow by USD  44.00 billion from 2020 to 2025. However, the growth momentum is likely to decelerate at a CAGR of 6.49%  as per the latest report by Technavio.

The healthcare packaging market report covers the following areas:

The healthcare packaging market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size. The market is driven by increased worldwide consumption of drugs,  although factors such as the inefficient product labeling process may impede the market growth. 

The healthcare packaging market analysis includes analysis by product (bottles, blisters, vials, pouches, and others), packaging (primary packaging and secondary packaging), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America). This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

 Some Companies Mentioned

  • 3M Co.
  • Amcor Plc
  • Baxter International Inc.
  • Becton Dickinson and Co.
  • DuPont de Nemours Inc.
  • Gerresheimer AG
  • SCHOTT AG
  • Sonoco Products Co.
  • West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.
  • WestRock Co.

Key Regions

37% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for healthcare packaging in APAC. Market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Healthcare Packaging Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 6.49%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 44.00 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

8.57

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 37%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Germany, India, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

3M Co., Amcor Plc, Baxter International Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Gerresheimer AG, SCHOTT AG, Sonoco Products Co., West Pharmaceutical Services Inc., and WestRock Co.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

