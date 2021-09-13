NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global healthcare patent filing outsourcing market is estimated to reach USD 1.61 billion by 2028 according to a new study conducted by Polaris Market Research. the market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.6% from 2021-2028. The growing requirement for a time-saving and cost-efficient patent filing process is anticipated to boost the market growth. The rapidly evolving healthcare sector is providing lucrative opportunities for startups and established organizations in terms of development and launching novel products. In Addition to this, the rise in major innovations in robust pharmaceutical products and medical devices pipelines will propel the growth of the healthcare patent filing outsourcing market.
Key Highlights of Healthcare Patent Filing Outsourcing Market
- Based on the domain, the Medtech segment accounted for the higher share in the healthcare patent filing outsourcing market and is expected to add share during the forecast period. Rapid technological advancements in the medical device sector are creating huge opportunities for healthcare patent filing outsourcing.
- In terms of service, the filing and prosecution services segment contributed the largest revenue share and is projected to garner the fastest growth, on account of time-saving and cost-efficiency achieved with patent filing outsourcing.
- By origin, the non-resident segment emerged as the fastest-growing segment as a national level patent in any particular country might not be able to prevent copying of a technology or product in a different country.
- Harrow Health, Inc., a leading ophthalmic-focused healthcare company, announced that they successfully received the two Patents issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office. A detailed study based on the compounded mydriatic drug combination covered under these two patents.
Regional Developments
The regional market in North America is anticipated to witness gain fastest growth owing to the increasing presence of leading outsourcing companies having wide experience in patent filing and stable financial resources of the giant medical device companies to outsource non-core activities to enable them to give more emphasis on its key activities of research, development, and innovation. On the other side, the regional healthcare patent filing outsourcing market in the Asia Pacific is predicted to hold a dominating position in terms of revenue generation, owing to the increasing availability of affordable healthcare patent filing outsourcing services in the region.
Competitive Outlook
Companies are focusing more on research and development activities to bring innovations in their service offerings. The prominent players operating in the global healthcare patent filing outsourcing market involve Clarivate, Bristows, Hoyng Rokh Monegier, CRJ IPR Services LLP, Patent Outsourcing Limited, ipMetrix Consulting Group, Synoptic Intellectual Patents (P) Limited, Dennemeyer, Powell Gilbert, and Carpmaels & Ransford Services Limited.
Target Audience
- Supply Side: Legal Service Provider, Property Law Firm
- Demand Side: Medical Device Company, Healthcare Service Providers
- Regulatory Side: Patent and Trademark Authority
Polaris Market Research has segmented the healthcare patent filing outsourcing market report on the basis of domain, service, origin, and region:
Healthcare Patent Filing Outsourcing Market, Domain Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)
- Medtech
- Assistive Care devices
- Consumables and Disposables
- Diagnosis and Imaging Devices
- Drug Delivery Devices
- Surgical Devices
- Wearable Medical Devices
- Pharmaceutical
Healthcare Patent Filing Outsourcing Market, Service Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)
- Pre-filing
- Filing & Prosecution
- Post Grant
Healthcare Patent Filing Outsourcing Market, Origin Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)
- Resident
- Non-resident
Healthcare Patent Filing Outsourcing Market, by Regional Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- France
- Germany
- UK
- Italy
- Spain
- Netherlands
- Austria
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Malaysia
- South Korea
- Indonesia
- Central & South America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- Israel
- South Africa
