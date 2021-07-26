BRONX, N.Y., July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A projected increase in knee replacement surgeries will fuel the growth of ambulatory surgical centers, according to healthcare real estate developer Joseph Simone.
"We are experiencing a revolution in knee replacement technologies that are allowing doctors to perform minimally invasive surgeries that do not require hospital settings," said Joe Simone, President of the Simone Development Companies, a leading developer of healthcare facilities.
"For real estate developers, that means we will see greater demand for new ambulatory surgical centers as increasing numbers of the active elderly seek solutions to joint pain."
In June, Renub Research Analysis published a report on the global knee replacement market. Renub predicted that in the United States, the value of knee replacements will rise from $8.02 billion in 2020 to $12.87 billion by 2027, a compound annual growth rate of 6.99%.
"Knee replacements will become more common and most of them will occur in the types of ambulatory surgical centers that Simone Development Companies have built, such as the Montefiore Hutchinson Campus in the Bronx, NY," said Joseph Simone. "By 2040, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated that 78 million adults in the U.S. will be diagnosed with arthritis."
Patient interest in ambulatory surgical centers accelerated during the Covid-19 pandemic, when many hospitals were closed to patients who did not need life-saving interventions. Many patients who needed elective surgery like knee replacements were also reluctant to enter any facility that resembled a hospital for fear of contracting Covid-19.
"The construction of ambulatory centers has been strong for years, but with the pandemic and innovations in surgical procedures, the demand for these facilities is exponentially expanding," said Joe Simone. "We are actively partnering with hospitals and other healthcare providers to identify locations for new construction."
