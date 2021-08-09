BRONX, N.Y., August 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Healthcare real estate developer Joseph Simone foresees big investment in medical office makeovers as doctors jump on the medical spa bandwagon.
"A national boom in consumer demand for medispas has medical practices and hospitals turning to real estate developers for new locations or renovations of existing offices, lounges and treatment rooms to deliver a spa environment," said Joe Simone, President of Simone Development Companies."Consumers willing to spend big money on cosmetic lasers, injections and other elective procedures expect new levels of comfort from their providers."
A recent article in Medical Economics estimated that the medical spa market is expected to reach $33.9 billion by 2026, with a compound annual growth ratio of 13.8%.
"Once the realm of estheticians and dermatologists, medical spas are increasingly seen by medical practices and hospitals as a revenue stream that allows established healthcare groups to bring their brand recognition to a booming field," said Joseph Simone.
Big retailers are also jumping on the medispa bandwagon. Earlier this year, Jack Nathan Health, a company that operates medical clinics inside Walmarts in Canada and Mexico, announced that it is expanding to eight more Walmarts in Canada to offer cosmetic injections, including Botox.
"The growing interest in wellness and self-care means that medical providers must reevaluate sterile medical office environments," said Joe Simone. "Simone Development Companies is ready to partner with medical groups to design successful medical spas."
Simone Development Companies is a fully integrated private real estate investment and development company that acquires and develops healthcare, mixed-use, commercial, industrial, retail and residential properties. Headquartered at the Hutchinson Metro Center, it boasts a portfolio of over seven million square feet throughout the Bronx, Manhattan, Queens, Long Island, Westchester, Orange and Fairfield Counties and New Jersey. With services spanning acquisition, development, construction, finance, asset management, accounting, leasing and property management, Simone Development Companies is set apart by its creatively oriented management team, long-term asset ownership and its pursuit of visionary development.
