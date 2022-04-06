Partnership Envisioned as Strengthening and Expanding Public Access to ASHA Professionals
ROCKVILLE, Md., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The American Speech-Language-Hearing Association (ASHA) announced today that AMN Healthcare, a healthcare staffing company, has become an ASHA Corporate Partner.
ASHA's partnership with AMN Healthcare will offer students and patients with communication disorders greater access to vital services that ASHA members provide. Schools, hospitals, and outpatient home health providers will be able to find the audiologists, speech-language pathologists, clinical fellows, and other clinicians that their communities need.
"Too often, communication disorders go untreated due to lack of access," said ASHA President Judy Rich, EdD, CCC-SLP, BCS-CL. "At ASHA, we work to ensure that effective communication is available to everyone. Our new partnership with AMN Healthcare is an exciting and promising step in that direction."
"AMN Healthcare is dedicated to helping all people live healthier lives, and our partnership with ASHA supports our shared effort to ensure that quality clinicians are available when people need them," said Robin Johnson, Division President, Allied Staffing Solutions, AMN Healthcare. "From filling critical positions with quality clinicians, attracting more people to clinical professions, and helping students and patients access the quality practitioners they need, this partnership provides critical benefits to the communities we serve."
About the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association (ASHA)
ASHA is the national professional, scientific, and credentialing association for 223,000 members and affiliates who are audiologists; speech-language pathologists; speech, language, and hearing scientists; audiology and speech-language pathology support personnel; and students. Audiologists specialize in preventing and assessing hearing and balance disorders as well as providing audiologic treatment, including hearing aids. Speech-language pathologists (SLPs) identify, assess, and treat speech, language, and swallowing disorders. http://www.asha.org
About AMN Healthcare
AMN Healthcare is a leader and innovator in total talent solutions for healthcare organizations across the nation. The Company provides access to the most comprehensive network of quality healthcare professionals through its innovative recruitment strategies and breadth of career opportunities. With insights and expertise, AMN Healthcare helps providers optimize their workforce to successfully reduce complexity, increase efficiency, and improve patient outcomes. AMN total talent solutions include managed services programs, clinical and interim healthcare leaders, temporary staffing, executive search solutions, vendor management systems, recruitment process outsourcing, predictive modeling, language interpretation services, revenue cycle solutions, credentialing, and other services. Clients include acute-care hospitals, community health centers and clinics, physician practice groups, retail and urgent care centers, home health facilities, schools, and many other healthcare settings. AMN Healthcare is committed to fostering and maintaining a diverse team that reflects the communities we serve. Our commitment to the inclusion of many different backgrounds, experiences, and perspectives enables our innovation and leadership in the healthcare services industry. For more information about AMN Healthcare, visit https://www.amnhealthcare.com/.
