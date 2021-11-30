SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CellTrak Technologies, the leader in electronic visit verification (EVV) solutions in home and community-based care, and Healthcare Synergy, The Leader in Electronic Medical Record (EMR) Software, announced today the integration of the CellTrak EVVLink into HealthCare Synergy's platform.
CellTrak's EVVLink will allow HealthCare Synergy customer and future customers an easy way to collect electronic visit verification data in compliance with the 21st Century Cures Act. CellTrak's EVVLink is the leading national EVV Platform which allows any EMR to collect EVV data, regardless of if the agency is a current CellTrak customer. This allows for all EMRs to seamlessly connect to any open state or MCO while they prioritize their other software needs.
David Crow, President of Healthcare Synergy, confirms their partnership, saying, "By partnering with CellTrak, we can focus on our customer needs, support, and deployment of critical features. Our goal is to ensure agencies are always up-to-date with the latest industry expectations and mandates. By integrating CellTrak's EVVLink, Healthcare Synergy can focus our efforts on other customer needs."
EVVLink and Healthcare Synergy's seamless interoperability means agencies can stay in compliance without facing the workflow challenges that often accompany state EVV systems, helping providers avoid manual data entry into multiple systems or substantial changes to their existing billing or payroll processes.
Besides Covid-19 and Patient-Driven Groupings Model (PDGM), the elimination of RAP payments have added yet another financial strain to home health industry businesses. Add in EVV and the costs continue to rise while reimbursements continue to fall. Committed to Home Healthcare providers for over 28 years, HealthCare Synergy is dedicated to ensuring agencies receive the best software features for the best price.
"We are excited to partner with Healthcare Synergy to assist in their main priority, customer support and satisfaction. The seamless EVV integration keeps providers compliant while we focus on customer needs," said Matthew Garcia, VP, Partnerships at CellTrak. "Our commitment to providing EVV support to customer centric focused solutions, in our main priority."
CellTrak's EVVlink engine works behind the scenes with your EMR's current solution, even when your users do not use a state solution system. There's no training required, taking the worry out of EVV. In need of more EVV information? Join CellTrak for their upcoming EVV webinar, "EVV Impact in 2022: What's Next for Home Care & How Agencies Can Prepare" Register Today! https://bit.ly/3paN9gb
About CellTrak
Trusted by the largest agencies in the world, CellTrak provides the most robust and configurable mobile point-of-care, field force management and EVV platform on the market whether you are providing personal care, home health, hospice, or human services. As the pioneer in mobile point-of-care solutions since the early 2000s, CellTrak continues to be the leading field force management solution. With a commitment to innovation backed with years of experience in the home care sector, CellTrak increases your staff's productivity, improves your compliance, reduces costs across the board, and improves communication, resulting in a higher quality of care.
About HealthCare Synergy
For over 28 years, HealthCare Synergy has offered unique and trusted software solutions for home health and hospice agencies, outpatient rehab and other post-acute care providers. We offer integrated revolutionary software that can be coupled with managed services to create an optimized solution for your agency. Our web-based software offers you the flexibility and reliability that over 28 years of experience in long-term post-acute care documentation and billing bring. To learn more, visit: http://www.healthcaresynergy.com
