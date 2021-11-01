NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Healthcare Wearables Market Segmented by Product (Vital sign monitors, Glucose monitors, Sleep apnea monitors, and Others), End-user (Hospitals and clinics, Nursing homes, and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" has been added to Technavio's offerings. The healthcare wearables market size is expected to reach a value of USD 7.77 bn from 2021 to 2025. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 14.67%.
Key Market Participants Analysis
- Abbott Laboratories: The company offers Rx ICM heart monitor. Confirm Rx ICM continuously collects and analyzes data on heartbeat.
- Dexcom Inc.: The company offers Dexcom G6 CGM System, which helps in tracking glucose levels.
- Fitbit Inc.: The company offers its Fitbit range of smart watches, which helps in fitness and wellness tracking.
Healthcare Wearables Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
- Product
- Vital Sign Monitors
- Glucose Monitors
- Sleep Apnea Monitors
- Others
- End-user
- Hospitals And Clinics
- Nursing Homes
- Others
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia
- ROW
The healthcare wearables market is driven by the increasing focus on fitness and a healthy lifestyle orientation, growth of industries such as home healthcare and remote patient monitoring devices, and the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases.
Healthcare Wearables Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.67%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 7.77 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
10.40
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW
Performing market contribution
North America at 38%
Key consumer countries
US, Germany, Canada, Japan, UK, The Netherlands, Mexico, France, and India
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Abbott Laboratories, Apple Inc., Dexcom Inc., Fitbit Inc., Garmin Ltd., General Electric Co., Koninklijke Philips NV, Masimo Corp., Medtronic Plc, and OMRON Corp.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
