AUSTIN, Texas, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Healthcare2U, a membership-based, hybrid direct primary care (DPC) organization, today announced the nationwide availability of their partner program. The program is designed to help insurance agencies and third-party administrators grow their footprint and expand benefit offerings for employer groups by packaging existing products with Healthcare2U's DPC suite of integrated primary care services. With this comprehensive offering, employer groups can reduce healthcare expenses and expand employee benefits to motivate and retain their workforce.
"Our partners are an integral part of the Healthcare2U community, and we strive to always think of new and creative ways to help them innovate their offerings to better serve their clients," said Healthcare2U CEO and Co-founder, Andy Bonner. "Healthcare2U is aiming to bridge the affordability gap and give access to quality primary care for every member nationwide regardless of location, size or structure. Working together with our partners moves us one step closer to this mission."
Insurance agency and Third-Party Administrator (TPA) partners are able to white label DPC within their customized products to deliver well-rounded, comprehensive healthcare memberships and valuable indemnity options to meet client population needs as well as align with sales incentives. Partners can also combine insurance products such as Minimum Essential Coverage to satisfy ACA-compliance requirements. As a result, employers can attract, motivate and retain their employees with affordable healthcare—reducing presenteeism, absenteeism and the onset of serious illnesses, which drive the increase of future healthcare costs.
"As a national insurance organization, it's essential to partner with like-minded organizations that offer consistent and affordable pricing across state lines," says Carlo Mulvenna, Vice President of Pan-American Life Insurance Group. "In the COVID-19 era, it is imperative to provide timely access to primary care physicians across the nation; so, naturally, Healthcare2U's concierge service is an invaluable benefit for our clients. Our partnership provides an innovative option of seamless integration of Healthcare2U into a client's existing benefit plan. And their unique multi-tiered delivery of unlimited primary care gave our nationwide insurance plans an added advantage. This is seen as a real value to clients' benefit plans."
Healthcare2U's nationwide DPCplus membership provides a comprehensive suite of hybrid primary care services for employers and organizations of all sizes and structures. DPC provides unlimited benefits such as in-office acute visits for primary care and urgent care, annual physicals, early-stage chronic disease management, and 24/7 virtual DPC.
By providing affordable and convenient access to primary care, members seek treatment before the onset of serious illnesses, reducing an employer's exposure to shock claims down the road. In addition to providing accessible care, no claims are generated for any of Healthcare2U's services – making the membership a cost-containment feature that shields employers' insurance premiums from unnecessary claims.
About Healthcare2U
Healthcare2U is a membership-based, hybrid direct primary care (DPC) organization that ensures employers of all sizes and structures have nationwide access to affordable, consistent, and quality primary care over 40% below the average cost of traditional DPC practices operating in the market today. Through our proprietary Private Physician Network (PPN)™, Healthcare2U promotes healthy living by detecting, treating, and managing acute and chronic conditions before the onset of serious illness. Healthcare2U is headquartered in Austin, Texas and is available nationwide. For more information, visit http://www.healthc2u.com.
