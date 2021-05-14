WOBURN, Mass., May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HealthcareSource©, the leading provider of talent management solutions for the healthcare industry, is proud to announce it will host a live discussion for HR healthcare leaders about prioritizing mental health in the workplace in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month.
Led by its CHRO Kerry Unflat, the session will cover how to build a culture of wellness in healthcare – something HealthcareSource has a heightened focus on for its own employees. Attendees will receive valuable resources, data and tactical plans that will help healthcare HR leaders foster a culture of wellness, transparency and inclusivity within their organizations.
"One in five Americans will be diagnosed with a mental disorder in their lifetime, and 71% of Americans have expressed or identified a symptom of mental unwellness," Kerry Unflat, CHRO at HealthcareSource, said. "With 63% of Americans in the workplace, we as HR leaders have a unique opportunity to create meaningful and lasting change for mental health and wellness."
Summary:
- Host: HealthcareSource Chief Human Resources Officer Kerry Unflat
- What: A webinar to equip HR healthcare leaders with information and tools that emphasize the importance of employees' well-being and the impact mental health has on business outcomes.
- When: Wednesday, May 19, 2:00 p.m. ET.
- Where: Register at: hcsnews.com/mentalhealth
About HealthcareSource
HealthcareSource® is the only comprehensive talent management suite designed specifically to support the healthcare talent ecosystem. Our software, services, content, and analytics enable more than 3,500 healthcare organizations, senior care providers, and staffing agencies, spanning over 6,000 locations, to ensure quality patient and client care by recruiting, retaining, and developing quality talent. HealthcareSource and its award-winning healthcare talent management solutions have been recognized by industry analysts and trade groups.
