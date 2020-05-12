WOBURN, Mass., May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthcareSource®, the leading provider of talent management solutions for the healthcare industry, today announced the expansion of its recruitment marketing offering by partnering with Fusion Marketing Group, a full-service recruitment marketing agency that focuses solely in healthcare.
The partnership represents two industry experts coming together to offer a first-of-its-kind solution, providing healthcare clients with recruitment marketing technology designed and managed by expert marketers. Together this offering makes their proven marketing strategies accessible to healthcare organizations across the country.
With more than 30% of open positions staying vacant for four months on average, healthcare organizations are in need of robust recruitment marketing strategies to build and nurture talent pools of active and passive job seekers – especially as COVID-19 continues to sweep the nation. Through the combination of HealthcareSource Recruitment Marketing and Fusion Marketing Group's services, customers will be equipped with the tools they need to attract, source and engage quality candidates to fill critical positions faster.
"Since our inception in 2010, Fusion Marketing Group has consistently attracted, engaged and converted healthcare professionals into effective new hires for our clients," Marianne Santilli, co-founder of Fusion Marketing Group said. "We see great value in the technology that HealthcareSource has built and how it complements our recruitment marketing services."
"The healthcare talent market has been tight for years and Coronavirus has added another major challenge for hospitals and other healthcare providers who are in need of more staff across the board," HealthcareSource Chief Strategy Officer David Wilkins shared. "We saw increased demand for recruitment marketing solutions before this crisis hit, but many clients didn't know how to get started. Our combined solutions will help talent acquisition teams to immediately start solving two key challenges: finding and hiring critical talent quicker and building brand awareness and talent pipelines for future hiring needs once we're past this crisis."
HealthcareSource's partnered service offering with Fusion Marketing Group is now available, allowing organizations to get started on their journey of becoming fully enabled recruitment marketers. The initial investment includes new client onboarding, custom landing page design, campaign set-up for tracking and account management. Additional offerings range from digital ads and search engine marketing to audience retargeting, depending on the package.
For more information on this offering and to request a demo, please visit hcsnews.com/fusion.
Additional Resources:
- Download our eBook for insight on the ROI of recruitment marketing.
- Watch our on-demand webinar for tips on how to make the case for recruitment marketing.
- Keep in touch – follow us on social: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook
About HealthcareSource
HealthcareSource® is the only comprehensive talent management suite designed specifically to support the healthcare talent ecosystem. Its software, services, content, and analytics enable more than 3,500 healthcare organizations, senior care providers, and staffing agencies, spanning over 6,000 locations, to ensure quality patient and client care by recruiting, retaining, and developing quality talent. HealthcareSource and its award-winning healthcare talent management solutions have been recognized by industry analysts and trade groups.
About Fusion Marketing Group
Fusion Marketing Group, headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida, is a full-service recruitment marketing agency that focuses solely in healthcare. Through a combination of research, analytics and creativity, Fusion helps their clients convert candidates into qualified applicants at higher rates and lower costs. Their services include employer branding, website design, traditional, digital, and search marketing, social media, traditional and virtual hiring events, referral programs, and more.
Media Contact
Jenna Vassallo, HealthcareSource
pr@healthcaresource.com