HealthChampion, a leading digital health and analytics company, has announced the launch of its revolutionary Chronic Care solution, a robust platform for healthcare providers and their chronic illness patients.
According to a 2017 RAND study, 60% of Americans live with at least one chronic condition. And more than two-thirds of those manage at least two chronic conditions.
While many digital health companies have developed a range of apps tackling specific chronic diseases, the new HealthChampion Chronic Care solution provides a flexible platform for healthcare providers that can offer personalized care management pathways for any chronic illness.
The HealthChampion Chronic Care solution consists of two integrated modules:
A patient app – personalized with care management pathways for each patient's specific set of challenges. This app empowers patients to take full control of their health, by providing a robust toolbox that includes informative articles, reminders, medication management, instructional videos and interactive questions.
A provider dashboard – monitoring the progress of their integrated chronic care patients in real time, as well as prioritizing cases according to which are in most need of caregiver attention or intervention.
HealthChampion's Chronic Care solution is built on its proven consumer-driven HIPAA-compliant app platform and is designed to maximize patient engagement and compliance. While the platform allows healthcare providers and professionals to create personalized care management "pathways" for its patients, HealthChampion also provides pre-configured pathways for many of today's most common chronic illnesses, including:
- Hypertension
- Heart disease
- Arthritis
- Hyperlipidemia
- Diabetes
- Alzheimer's
- COPD
- Asthma
For more information, visit the HealthChampion Chronic Care solutions page and schedule a personalized demo at https://myhealthchampion.com/chronic-condition-care-management/.
About HealthChampion
It's your health. Own it. HealthChampion is a leading digital health analytics company and the creator of the world's first consumer-driven health platform and mobile app. We believe people deserve to easily access, manage, and securely share their health data with professionals and loved ones alike. Our platform provides a comprehensive view of health data for providers and individuals, as well as personalized tools and recommendations driving increased engagement. By reshaping the way data is used, leveraging today's technologies, we are creating a fundamental shift to the healthcare ecosystem. For more information, visit https://myhealthchampion.com.
