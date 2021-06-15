FRANKLIN, Tenn., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Healthclick introduces a new physical therapy continuing education course, Achieving Advanced Levels of Functional Mobility with PNF Techniques, to instruct physical therapists on developing successful treatment strategies to impact patients' tone and improve a therapists ability to effectively treat stroke patients.
Tone is a disordered sensory-motor control resulting from an upper motor neuron lesion, and patients can experience intermittent or sustained involuntary activation of their muscles. This type of issue is common with patients that have experienced a stroke and brain injury. A physical therapist with the proper physical therapy continuing education can prevent the long-term effects on patients with time-related issues such as pain, spasms, limb contracture, and deformity.
Achieving Advanced Levels of Functional Mobility with PNF Technique instructs the physical therapist on PNF techniques and tools to incorporate PNF concepts into a well-developed rehab plan. This physical therapy continuing education will assist the therapist in utilizing a comprehensive neuromuscular approach to promote functional movement.
Achieving Advanced Levels of Functional Mobility with PNF Techniques is part of the healthclick continuing education course subscription for physical therapists. For a $189 annual subscription tuition, a physical therapist gains access to all of healthclick's online courses. Watch a short video overview of this Advanced PNF physical therapy continuing education course.
