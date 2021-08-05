FRANKLIN, Tenn., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- To identify appropriate shoulder dysfunction treatment therapists can employ a different approach for patients. Look at their history, their objectives, and the exam findings, and use these to try and categorize them or classify them according to what initial treatment approach makes the most sense. This approach has been used with low back pain and neck pain with great success, and it has been shown to produce clinical outcomes that are better than they would be if we were to try to chase the pathologic anatomy.
Medical facilities can train their entire rehab team on this shoulder treatment strategy with a private continuing education course just for their clinical team
