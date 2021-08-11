FRANKLIN, Tenn., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Complex vestibular patients often present with symptoms related to cervicogenic dizziness, atypical BPPV, Persistent Postural-Perceptual Dizziness (PPPD), vestibular migraine, Acoustic Schwannoma, and superior canal dehiscence. healthclick's new, advanced physical therapy vestibular course provides the tools to effectively evaluate and treat patients with these and other complex vestibular related comorbidities.

This exciting continuing education course content is included in healthclick's online subscription which provides continuing education for occupational therapists and physical therapists. An annual subscription is $189 and provides all the required continuing education for occupational therapists and physical therapists in the pre-approved states. More information can be found at healthclick continuing education course subscription.

