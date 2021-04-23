JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Healthcues Makes Well-Being Worth It For Trucking Companies
A new preventative health care management program with financial incentives
Healthcues, a supplementary benefits provider focused on preventative healthcare, today announced it is now offering its unique supplemental health insurance to the commercial vehicle industry. At no out-of-pocket cost to the employee or the employer Healthcues provides elective limited health insurance benefits under Section 125. These benefits are paid with pre-tax dollars which offsets the cost through payroll tax reduction.
"Motivating employees to participate in preventative healthcare programs can be difficult," said Michael Kestler, V.P. business development at Healthcues. "We created a program that financially incentivizes people to adopt healthy practices because generally those that are already healthy are aware of the benefits of preventative healthcare and participate in programs while people who need it the most do not."
With the innovative and creative Healthcues program, employees are provided with unlimited access to tools and resources that promote a healthier lifestyle while also seeing some take home pay increase yearly by more than 4%. For employers, quantifiable net savings from lower payroll taxes can average $600 per employee annually. Healthcues can also be partnered with a Gap Plan to pay what health insurance plans do not cover, such as deductible and co-insurance costs, enabling the savings from Healthcues to help pay for the Gap Plan coverage.
"Improving the overall health of our nation is our passion and figuring out how to make a healthy lifestyle a benefit and not a task, it is our mission," continued Kestler. "We understand that managing pre-tax dollars through payroll can be time consuming for employers, especially those with a high employee turnover rate, so we created the Healthcues platform to not only be easy for employees to use but also simple for employers to manage."
Healthcues takes a proactive approach to preventative health care through a range of services and educational programs designed to encourage participants to lead healthier lifestyles. Its three step strategy includes:
- Limited Benefit Health Indemnity Plan to help cover out of pocket medical costs
- Section 125 Cafeteria Plan that offers the opportunity to receive benefits on a pre-tax basis and has the potential to generate health care savings
- Well-Being Services and Solutions including health tracking software, 24/7 telemedicine services, online learning modules, health screenings, and more
Employees participating in a Healthcues plan online or in a mobile app have access to self-assessment, biometric and DNA health screening tools, 24/7 telemedicine visits, web and telephone-based wellness coaching, and confidential support assistance for nutrition education, weight and disease management, behavior change, personal training, smoking cessation, and stress and sleep programs. A Personal Health Dashboard allows participants to manage benefits in a customized monthly action plan, receive health reminders, track activity and participation, view more than 250 videos and take part in wearable device challenges.
Healthcues also offers lifestyle and well-being programs through partnerships from leading providers, including:
- 1.800MD for unlimited access to a national network of doctors
- OmeCare nutrition genetic testing to discover eating behaviors, nutritional needs and best diet guidelines
- Cleveland Clinic Stress Free Now and Go! To Sleep online programs
- fei confidential resilience support and counseling
- Freedom 365 online addiction support and recovery learning programs
About Healthcues
Healthcues, headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, is the provider of an all-inclusive preventative health care management program that supplements insurance plans to incentivize and prioritize wellness. Its holistic, personal and proactive approach to personalized well-being leads to a healthier workforce and lower costs for employers as well as increased take home pay for participating employees. For information about fully funded and insured programs and the range of services offered by Healthcues, call (866) 418-7072; email info@healthcues.com, or visit http://www.healthcues.com.
Media Contact
Susan Fall, LaunchIt, 8584901050, susan@launchitpr.com
SOURCE Healthcues