MILWAUKEE, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Healthfuse, the industry leader in managing and sourcing revenue cycle vendors for hospitals and health systems, today announced that Chris Andrew will join the leadership team as Vice President of Business Development.
Andrew brings 35 years of healthcare revenue cycle experience, working with large hospitals and health systems to deliver solutions that improve cash flow and collections. He previously served more than five years at Frost-Arnett as a National Accounts Manager where he worked alongside Healthfuse. In that position Andrew was able to witness Healthfuse evolve and experience the collaborative approach the company offers to support revenue cycle vendor management.
"My previous role at Frost Arnett allowed me to observe firsthand the way Healthfuse improved communication between health systems and vendors and I also saw the positive impact that relationship has on hospital cash flow and patient experience," said Chris Andrew, incoming vice president of business development. "I am passionate about supporting hospitals and health systems in improving financial performance and am looking forward to supporting the Healthfuse mission of driving revenue cycle transparency."
"As Healthfuse continues a positive growth trajectory, bringing Chris on as vice president of business development was a natural next step," said Nick Fricano, chief executive officer of Healthfuse. "His leadership and expertise around revenue cycle vendors combined with a strong industry network will be a valuable asset as we look to expand our footprint in the west in 2022 and beyond."
About Healthfuse
Healthfuse drives revenue cycle vendor performance by building, operating, and optimizing hospital vendor management offices. Working with 200+ hospitals and health systems, creating $700M in bottom-line improvement to date, the Healthfuse VMO platform provides a customizable suite of vendor management applications backed by a dedicated execution team to accelerate cost savings and collections improvement. Healthfuse ensures hospitals and their revenue cycle vendors operate in full transparency, delivering accountability, efficiency, and bottom-line results. Find us here:https://healthfuse.com. Follow us here: LinkedIn, Twitter
