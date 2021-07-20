MILWAUKEE, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Healthfuse, the industry leader in building and operating high-performance revenue cycle vendor management offices, has been selected by Augusta Health, a leading Shenandoah Valley Hospital that is independent, not-for-profit and community-owned.
Healthfuse combines technology, intelligence and hands-on expertise to help hospitals and health systems drive revenue cycle vendor performance. With a three-year projected impact of $5.4M, Augusta Health selected Healthfuse to do a thorough audit of self-pay and patient financial vendors, recovering immediate fees and manage the entire RFP process from qualification to implementation.
"Revenue cycle vendor transparency is more critical than ever. With patient self-pay on the rise, community hospitals like Augusta Health need to maintain local vendor relationships and hold them accountable without impacting the patient financial experience," said Nick Fricano, president and chief executive officer of Healthfuse. "Augusta Health has already achieved superior standards. We're excited to continue driving bottom-line results."
"The amount of time Healthfuse has saved us is immeasurable. From day one, they acted as an extension of my team," said Kathleen Adams, director of patient financial services, Augusta Health. "With Healthfuse, we've increased vendor transparency, which has helped not only us but our vendors as well. We appreciate the collaborative process and know that we'll see continued contract savings and collections improvement over the course of this partnership."
About Healthfuse
Healthfuse drives revenue cycle vendor performance by building, operating, and optimizing hospital vendor management offices. Working with 150+ hospitals and health systems, the Healthfuse VMO platform is a comprehensive suite of HIPAA-compliant, customizable applications fully supported by a dedicated execution team, accelerating cost savings and collections improvement. Healthfuse ensures hospitals and their revenue cycle vendors operate in full transparency, delivering accountability, efficiency, and bottom-line results. Healthfuse is a New Capital Partners portfolio company. Find us here: https://healthfuse.com Follow us here: LinkedIn, Twitter.
About Augusta Health
Augusta Health is an independent, community-owned, not-for-profit hospital whose mission is to promote the health and well-being of its community through access to excellent care. Over the years, Augusta Health has been recognized by many external rating organizations: 100 Top Hospitals in America, HealthGrades' America's 50 Best Hospitals, US News and World Report Best Regional Hospital, and most recently Leapfrog Top Hospital 2020. For more information about Augusta Health, its programs, or its services, please visit the website, https://www.augustahealth.com
